Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

THE FESTIVAL of Maha Shivratri is just around the corner and the preparations are in full swing. Maha Shivratri is one of the most prominent festivals of Hindu culture and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy across the country. The festival marks the night when Lord Shiva performed the Tandava, a cosmic dance which symbolises the cycle of creation and destruction. It is also believed that Maha Shivratri celebrates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati as Shiv and Shakti for the second time in a grand wedding ceremony.

As the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri is here, we bring you some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your family and friends and uplift the celebrations.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes

"May Lord Shiva bless you with health, wealth and prosperity Best wishes for Mahashivratri."

"May Lord Shiva always bless you with grace, kindness, and opulence. Happy Maha Shivratri."

"May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings on you and your family. Happy Maha Shivaratri to you."

"May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. Happy Maha Shivratri 2023."

"May Lord Shiva bless you with joy, peace, and harmony on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Wishing you and your family a very Happy Mahashivratri."

"May you and your loved ones always be surrounded by the love and blessings of Lord Shiva. Best wishes to you on Maha Shivratri."

Maha Shivratri 2023: Messages

"May the divine energy of Lord Shiva always be there to bring positivity in your life. Wishing you a blessed and beautiful Maha Shivratri."

"I wish that this auspicious occasion of Shivratri fills your life with positivity by destroying all the darkness and problems around you. Happy Maha Shivratri."

"May the chanting of Om Namah Shivay bless you and your loved ones against all negativities. Best wishes to you on Mahashivratri."

"May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. Happy Maha Shivratri!"

"May Lord Shiva bless you with health, wealth and prosperity. Wishing you a very Happy Maha Shivratri."

"Shivji, I pray to you for all the people in this world. Please give everyone happiness, peace, and lots of smiles. This is my prayer for today. Om Namah Shivay."

Maha Shivratri 2023: Quotes

"On this auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you with joy, peace and harmony. Wishing you and your family a blessed celebration!"

"May the divine light of Mahashivratri fill your life with joy and happiness. Wishing you and your family a blessed Mahashivratri!"

"May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all and give power and strength to everyone facing difficulties in their lives. Maha Shivratri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein."

"Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri."