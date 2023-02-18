Happy Maha Shivratri 2023: 5 Types Of Bhog You Can Offer To Lord Shiva On Shivratri

MAHA SHIVRATRI is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated across the country. The festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the waxing phase of the Lunar cycle in Phalguna month as per the Magha calendar. This year, it is being observed on February 18, Saturday. The popular reasons behind the celebrations of Maha Shivratri include the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva performing Tandava for the first time, a cosmic dance which symbolises the cycle of creation and destruction.

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees observe a day-long fast, worship Lord Shiva, offer prayers to the deity and consume bhang, the Prashad of Lord Shiva. While performing puja, devotees offer special bhog to Lord Shiva which includes all foods that the deity loves. Therefore, We bring you a compiled list of bhog types which can be offered to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings.

1. Malpua

Malpua is a sweet dish made of ingredients maida, semolina, ghee, milk and sugar. It is believed to be one of the favourite food of Lord Shiva and therefore, can be served to God as bhog.

2. Thandai/Bhang

One of the most popular drinks of this festival is bhang or cannabis. It is made with milk, sugar, cashews, almonds, fennels, poppy seeds, pistachios, cardamom and saffron. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, other than offering thandai as bhog to Lord Shiva, people relish this drink as the prasad of Bhole Baba.

3. Halwa

You can prepare a fast-friendly halwa with semolina or buckwheat, add dry fruits to it and offer it to Lord Shiva before consuming it. Halwa is a delectable bhog offered to the deity.

4. Makhana Kheer

It is a popular sweet dessert pudding made with foxnuts, sugar, milk, ghee and lots of dry fruits. It is easy to make and delicious in taste.

5. Pakoras

You can make normal pakoras of potatoes and offer them to Lord Shiva. Make sure to not add garlic or onion to it. Pakoras are quick to make and are perfectly spiced and crispy Indian snacks.