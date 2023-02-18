OPEN IN APP

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023: Things To Keep In Mind Before Consuming Bhang On This Special Occasion

On Mahashivratri, people consume Lord Shiva's prasad, also referred to as "bhang" by many.

By Priyanka Munshi
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 09:53 AM (IST)
MAHA Shivratri, one of the most important Hindu and Indian religious festivals, is observed in India on February 18. On Mahashivratri, people consume Lord Shiva's prasad, also referred to as "bhang" by many. Now, BHANG, an edible type of cannabis that may be ingested in solid form or combined with milk to make a sweet beverage, is celebrated during two festivals: Holi and Mahashivratri.

Bhang is regarded as a gift from Lord Shiva and possesses medical qualities, including the ability to treat fever, diarrhoea, and sunstroke, as well as to cleanse phlegm and improve digestion. Bhang is a well-liked beverage, but because of its intricate makeup and protracted effects, it can provide strong highs. Keep a few things under control in order to enjoy it safely.

Stay Hydrate

Be aware that drinking bhang, whether with milk or in pill form, might dehydrate you and have a number of other negative consequences for your body. So that you can enjoy yourself more, it is highly recommended that you stay hydrated.

Don't Drive After Using Bhang

It is wiser to be safe than sorry because bhang is stronger than alcohol and takes longer to wear off.

Bhang Should Be Consumed While You Are Full

Bhang is a potent sedative that shouldn't be consumed on an empty stomach because doing so lessens the severity and increases the pleasure.

It's Not A Race; It's A Marathon

Bhang should be drunk carefully because it takes time to take effect and can be uncomfortable if consumed rapidly. You'll enjoy the experience more if you sip slowly.

Both Pregnant Women And Children Should Avoid It

