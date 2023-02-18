Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Aarti LIVE Streaming: How And Where To Watch Live Shiva Aarti From Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath And Other Pilgrim Places Of Lord Shiva

THE OCCASION of Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on February 18, Saturday in all parts of the country. It is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm. This festival marks Lord Shiva's cosmic dance of creation and destruction, known as Tandava, which is symbolic of the cycle of life itself. Moreover, the day also celebrates the divine union of Shiva and Shakti. The meaning of Maha Shivratri is 'Greatest Night Of Lord Shiva' and is celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's wedding.

On this special occasion, devotees observe a whole day's fast and worship Lord Shiva to seek his blessings. The temples get decked up for the celebration of the festival across the country. Some popular pilgrim places of Lord Shiva in India are Kashi Vishwanath, Somnath, Kedarnath, Amarnath temple, Kailasnath temple, Vadakkunathan temple and many more. If you want to watch the celebrations of this festival and live aarti of Lord Shiva from these popular places, look below how and where you can watch the same.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat

This year, according to Drik Panchang, the festival of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 18. The Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 08:02 PM on February 18 and will end at 04:18 PM on February 19, 2023.

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:14 PM to 09:25 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:25 PM to 12:36 AM, Feb 19

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:36 AM to 03:46 AM, Feb 19

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:46 AM to 06:57 AM, Feb 19

LIVE Aarti From Kashi Vishwanath

LIVE Aarti From Somnath

LIVE Aarti From Shri Mahakaleshwar