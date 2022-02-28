New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri 2022 is one of the most important festivals of Hindus as the day is considered as 'Greatest Days of Shiva'. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati had tied the knot on this day. On the auspicious day, devotees observe fast, worship Lord Shiva by performing Rudrabhishek, and chants mantras and shlokas to seek his blessing. As per Hindu beliefs, unmarried women, who observe fast on this day, get the appropriate groom. Many ardent devotees stay awake the whole night and sing bhajans.

Last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the day was observed withing many restrictions and little celebrations. Since this year the effect of the virus has decreased, celebrations will be at full pace. As the day has arrived, we have brought you some special wishes, quotes, messages, Facebook and Instagram statuses, WhatsApp messages, and images that you can send to your family and friends. Take a look:

Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes

Shivji, I pray to you for all the people in this world. Please give everyone happiness, peace, and lots of smiles. This is my prayer for today. Om Namah Shivay!!

May Lord Shiva remind you of all the strengths you possess to work harder in life and achieve what you desire. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

Experience the mystical beauty on the auspicious night of Maha Shivratri and feel Lord Shiva's divine presence. Here's wishing you and your family ahead of Maha Shivratri.

May the blessings of Lord Shiva always stay with you and your family. Here's wishing you ahead of Maha Shivratri!

Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Maha Shivaratri 2022!

Discover your hidden potential and the inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

May you be showered with Lord Shiva's choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri.

Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity ahead of Maha Shivratri 2022.

May the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Shiv Ji ka vaas ho, Sankton ka naash ho, Har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, OM Namah Shivaya. Happy Maha Shivratri

Aapko aur aapki pariwar ko Maha Shivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

OM Namah Shivaya. Baba Bholenath Ki Jai. Hara Hara Mahadev. Meri or se aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Maha Shivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Here's wishing you and your loved ones ahead of Maha Shivratri. May Lord Shiva shower you all with his choicest blessings.

Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri 2022.

The mere utterance of OM Namah Shivaya with utmost devotion is enough to make you feel the power of God within you. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

May Bhole Nath guide you and your family all your life! Sending you my best wishes on the special occasion of Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivratri 2022 Messages

May you be showered with Lord Shiva's choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri.

Shankar Ji ka aashirwad aap par sadaiv bani rahe. Maha Shivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Shiv Ji Ka Tyohaar Aaaya Hai, Anginat Ullas Laya Hai, Har Manokamna Poori Ho Aapki, Bhole Baba Ka Ashish Chhaaya Hai

Maha Shivratri is a day when you awaken your inner consciousness to discover the purpose of your being. Feel the presence of the Supreme Power within and around you.

Hara Hara Mahadev. Baba Bholenath ka aashirwad ho. Maha Shivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna, Pag Pag Bholenath Ka Aashirwad Mile, Maha Shivratri Ki Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Hara Hara Mahadev

This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva destroy all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life.

May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success. Jai Shiva Shankar.

Experience the mystical beauty on the auspicious night of Maha Shivratri and feel Lord Shiva's divine presence. Here's wishing you and your family ahead of Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri is a day when you awaken your inner consciousness to discover the purpose of your being. Feel the presence of the Supreme Power within and around you.

May all your prayers be granted by Lord Shiva and may there is happiness and goodness surrounding you and your family. A very Happy Maha Shivratri.

“I wish Lord Shiva showers you and your loved ones with his benign blessings and fill your life with positivity and success…. May you are always surrounded with happiness and joy…. Wishing you a very Happy Maha Shivratri my dear.”

” Bolo Bhole Bhandari ki Jai!!!! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Maha Shivratri …. May we all are blessed with wisdom and strength…. Opportunities and success in this coming year…. May Lord Shiva always guide us on the right path.”

“Happy Shivratri to you and your dear ones!! May Shivji shower his blessings by protecting you from all the problems, by strengthening you with all the courage to stand against the wrong and be victorious….. May you always take inspiration from Him!!”

“On this pious day, let us fold our hands in prayer to seek blessings from Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri….. May he empower all of us with the best of strength to face all the challenges in life and to be successful in everything we do…. Wishing you a very Happy Maha Shivratri.”

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, I extend my warm wishes to you and your loved ones. May this auspicious occasion inspire you to be like Lord Shiva.”

“Let us come together to offer our prayers to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings for a happy life. Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri to you.”

“As we celebrate the festival of Maha Shivratri, I pray that we always have the love and blessings of Lord Shiva on us. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.”

“May the celebrations of Maha Shivratri fill into our hearts many new hopes and colors. Warm greetings on Maha Shivratri 2022 to you.”



May Shiva bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity.

Maha Shivratri 2022 Quotes

In the yogic culture, Shiva is seen as the Adi (first) Yogi – the source of knowing and liberation”

” Lord Shiva (Adi yogi) is a symbol, a possibility, and a source of tools to transform yourself and create your own life”

” The spine of knowledge that the Adi yogi created is the source of almost everything you can call spiritual on the planet”

“The world should know that the originator of yoga is the Adiyogi, Shiva himself”

One thing that you can learn from Mahadev is to help the ones in need.

The whole universe bows to lord shiv and I bow to lord Shiva. Har Har Mahadev!

May lord shiva shower his benign blessings on you and everyone connected to you.

When Shiva beats his DAMRU DAM DAM- Evil Shakes and the Wise Awakes.

His blue throat shows the poison he drank and the control over anger which must be transformed in a constructive manner instead of harming someone.

When the world puts you in trouble. Shiv rescues you.

Both the eyes are one-sided. To get a perfect balance, you need Shiv Ji’s third eye.

Understand Shiva, his silence has a lot of meaning.

Shiva will be your side, when you trust him and follow the path.

You are free to make any decision you desire, but you aren’t free from the consequences of those decisions.

Creation and Destruction are attached. If something dies, another thing takes birth and everything between creation and destruction is your journey of life.

Sometimes, staying calm and just putting a simple faith lead to profound peace.

Shiva unites with Shakti to create.

