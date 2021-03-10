Happy Maha Shivratri 2021: As the day is around the corner, we have brought to you some wishes, quotes, messages and images that you can send to your family and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri 2021 is going to be celebrated on March 11, Thursday and devotees are busy prepping for the same. It is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus as, on this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess got married. Also, as per Hindu mythology, it is on this day when Shiva's Linga form first appeared. To mark this day, devotees observe fast and perform puja to seek their blessings.

As the day is around the corner, we have brought to you some wishes, quotes, messages and images that you can send to your family and friends. Also, you can share these on your WhatsApp and Facebook status.

Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes

May you be showered with Lord Shiva's choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri.

Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity ahead of Maha Shivratri.



Shiv Ji ka vaas ho, Sankton ka naash ho, Har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, OM Namah Shivaya. Happy Maha Shivratri

Experience the mystical beauty on the auspicious night of Maha Shivratri and feel Lord Shiva's divine presence. Here's wishing you and your family ahead of Maha Shivratri.

May the blessings of Lord Shiva always stay with you and your family. Here's wishing you ahead of Maha Shivratri!

May the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Aapko aur aapki pariwar ko Maha Shivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

OM Namah Shivaya. Baba Bholenath Ki Jai. Hara Hara Mahadev. Meri or se aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Maha Shivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Here's wishing you and your loved ones ahead of Maha Shivratri. May Lord Shiva shower you all with his choicest blessings.

The mere utterance of OM Namah Shivaya with utmost devotion is enough to make you feel the power of God within you. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Maha Shivaratri 2021!

Discover your hidden potential and the inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

May the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life. Happy Maha Shivratri.

May Bhole Nath guide you and your family all your life! Sending you my best wishes on the special occasion of Maha Shivaratri



Maha Shivratri 2021 Messages

Shankar Ji ka aashirwad aap par sadaiv bani rahe. Maha Shivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Shiv Ji Ka Tyohaar Aaaya Hai, Anginat Ullas Laya Hai, Har Manokamna Poori Ho Aapki, Bhole Baba Ka Ashish Chhaaya Hai

Maha Shivratri is a day when you awaken your inner consciousness to discover the purpose of your being. Feel the presence of the Supreme Power within and around you.

Hara Hara Mahadev. Baba Bholenath ka aashirwad ho. Maha Shivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna, Pag Pag Bholenath Ka Aashirwad Mile, Maha Shivratri Ki Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Hara Hara Mahadev

This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva destroy all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life.

May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success. Jai Shiva Shankar.

May Shiva bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity

I pray that Lord Shiva bless you with great wellbeing, joy and success.

May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone facing difficulties. Wishing you and your family happy mahashivratri

May all your wishes come true, and hope Lord Shiva’s blessings remain with you always

Shiv ki jyoti se noor milta hai, Sabke dil ko surur milta hai, Jo bhi jaata hai BHOLE ke dwaar, Kuchh na kuchh zarror milta hai, JAI BABA AMARNATH, Happy Mahashivratri to all of you.



Maha Shivratri 2021 Quotes

He is all and everything. He is the universe.

Adiyogi belongs to the past, future and even present.

When Shiva beats his DAMRU DAM DAM- Evil Shakes and the Wise Awakes.

His blue throat shows the poison he drank and the control over anger which must be transformed in a constructive manner instead of harming someone.

When the world puts you in trouble. Shiv rescues you.

Both the eyes are one-sided. To get the perfect balance, you need Shiv Ji’s third eye.

Understand Shiva, his silence has a lot of meaning!

Shiva will be your side, when you trust him and follow the path.

You are free to make any decision you desire, but you aren’t free from the consequences of those decisions.

Shiva unites with Shakti to create.

The whole universe bows to lord shiv and I bow to lord Shiva. Har Har Mahadev!

May lord shiva shower his benign blessings on you and everyone connected to you.

One thing that you can learn from Mahadev is to help the ones in need.

Creation and Destruction are attached. If something dies, another thing takes birth and everything between the creation and destruction is your journey of life.

Sometimes, staying calm and just putting a simple faith lead to profound peace.

