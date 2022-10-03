Maha Navami 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

MAHA Navami, also known as Durga Navami is the last day of the nine-day long festival Navratri. This day is considered the last day of Navratri and will be celebrated on October 04, 2022. It marks the culmination of Shardiya Navratri. On this day, Goddess Durga won the battle over demon Mahishasur with her power and wisdom. Therefore, Maha Navami is also considered the eve of starting anything new on Vijaya Dashami.

On this day, devotees perform Kanya Puja as the final ritual of the festival. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navaratri and is considered to be the supreme Goddess of Power. On this auspicious occasion, we bring you some wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones.

Maha Navami 2022: Wishes

"May Goddess Mahagauri bless you Like she blessed Lord Rama to become victorious against Ravana. Happy Maha Navami."

"May the air you breathe be filled with laughter and life. May this Maha Navami bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Durga Navami, everyone."

"There will be ups and downs in life, and some days will be difficult, but Maa Siddhidatri will give us all the strength and courage to fight the difficult times in life. Wish you a very Happy Maha Navami."

"On the pious occasion of Maha Navami, may Maa Siddhidatri fulfil all your wishes. Wish you a very Happy Maha Navami."

"On this special occasion, wish you all the happiness, peace and calm in life. Happy Maha Navami."

"May the festival of Maha Navami be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. Hoping this festival will bring peace and harmony everywhere. Happy Maha Navami."

Maha Navami 2022: Quotes

"Durga Navami ke iss paavan avasar par, mai kaamna karta hu ki aap samriddhi aur safalta ke saath dhanya ho. Maha Navami ki shubh kamanayein."

"May the blessings of Lord Rama fill your life with happiness, prosperity and success. May you be blessed with all the happiness you desire and deserve. Happy Maha Navami."

"Hey Maa Durga, aap mujhe shakti do, dil mai sadaa bhakti de, karu puja apki mai har dum, sabhi bandhano se aap mujhe mukti de. Maha Navami ki shubh kamanayein."

"This Maha Durga Navami, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganesh Ji's trunk of wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your troubles be as small as his mouse. Happy Maha Navami."

Maha Navami 2022: Messages

"On this auspicious occasion of Maha Navami, I wish you countless opportunities and immense success in your life. Happy Maha Navami."

"May this festival flood your life with the colours of joy and prosperity. May Maa Durga's heavenly blessings remain with you always. Happy Durga Navami."

"Thank You Maa Durga for blessing us with the strength to perform fasts and puja throughout this Shardiya Navratri. Blessed Maha Navami to all."

"May this Maha Navami fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Maha Navami to you."

"I wish that on the occasion of Maha Navami, your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Durga Navami."