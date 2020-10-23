Happy Maha Navami 2020: To celebrate Maha Navami or Rama Navami, devotees can share these wishes, greetings, quotes, messages, SMS, Whatsapp and Facebook stickers with their friends are family.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sharadiya Navaratri is observed in Shukla Paksha during the month of Ashwin (according to the Hindu calendar) and according to the Gregorian calendar, this nine-day long festival falls during September-October. With day nine of the festival, Shardiya Navratri is coming to an end. However, to celebrate Durga Puja and Maha Navami, devotees are filled with joy and enthusiasm. After worshiping Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri in the last eight days, now people will celebrate Maha Navami by worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri.

Rama Navami or Maha Navami will be celebrated on October 24 from 6:58 am and will be concluded on October 25 at 7:41 am. Devotees can celebrate the festival on both October 24 and 25 as per their convenience. It is believed that Maa Durga takes away all hardships, struggles and suffering of their devotees and blessed them with happiness and prosperity.

Wishes and Messages:

1. May Lord Rama bless you with success, happiness, and peace on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

2. Sending my warm wishes for a happy Maha Saptami! that brings you good fortune and success. May Goddess Durga shower her choicest blessings on you today and forever.

3. May this festival fill your life with the colours of happiness and prosperity, that brings joy to you and your loved ones. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga be always with you.

4. May this Navratri bring happiness in your life. May hatred be far apart from your life. Happy Navratri.

5. On This Auspicious Occasion Of Durga Navami, I Wish You Are Blessed With Prosperity And Success By Maa Durga

Quotes:

1. "Navratri marks the onset of the Autumn season. So let us celebrate Divine Mother representing ‘prakriti’ (nature) and welcome new beginnings in your lives"

2. "Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai"

3. "Goddess Skandmata brings opportunities and prosperity in our lives."

4. "Jagat paalan haar hai Maa,mukti ka dham hai Maa. hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai Maa."

5. “This Durga Ashtami, let’s pray no Durga is aborted; no Saraswati is stopped from going to school; no Lakshmi has to beg for money from husband; no Parvati is sacrificed for dowry and no Kali is given a tube of fairness cream.”

Greetings:

1. This Maha Durga Navami , May You Be Blessed With Good Fortune As Long As Ganesh Ji’s Trunk Wealth & Prosperity As Big As His Stomach Happiness As Sweet As His Laddoss & May Your Trouble Be As Small His Mouse

2. May Maa Durga bestow you and your family with 9 forms of blessings, fame, name, wealth, prosperity, happiness, education, health, power and commitment. Maha Saptami!

3. May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever…. Happy Maha Ashtami to you.

4. Let us pray sacred mantras, In the praise of eternal savior, ‘Om Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram’. Wish you be accompanied by the blessings of Lord Ram.

5. May this Navratri bring happiness in your life. May hatred be far apart from your life. Happy Rama Navami.

Posted By: Srishti Goel