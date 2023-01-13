Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

THE HARVEST festival in India in the month of January is celebrated as Lohri. It is an auspicious festival celebrated mostly in the Northeastern parts of the country, especially in Punjab with great joy and enthusiasm. It is an extremely auspicious festival to celebrate the newborn baby or new bride's arrival in the family. The festival of Lohri marks the culmination of the chilly winter season and is known to be the longest night of the year. It is celebrated to offer gratitude for making a bounteous harvest possible.

This year, Lohri will be celebrated on January 14 along with Makar Sankranti. Lohri is celebrated by lighting a bonfire, performing parikrama of the bonfire, offering popcorn, rewari, and puffed rice into the bonfire, dancing and singing traditional songs and many more. To celebrate this occasion, we bring you a list of heartwarming wishes, quotes and messages to share with your friends and families on this special occasion of Lohri.

Lohri 2023: Wishes

"On the joyous night of celebrations, let there be lots of happiness, joy and excitement. Wishing a warm Happy Lohri to the world’s best family which is my strength."

"Warmest greetings to you and your family on the festive occasion of Lohri. Let us pray for happiness, success and brightness in life. Wishing you a happy Lohri and fun celebrations."

"May the festival of harvest fill your life with great zeal and joy. Wishing a cheerful and blessed Lohri to you and your loved ones.”

"May your Lohri celebrations be full of the sweetness of rewari and good taste of popcorn. Warm greetings on Lohri to you and your loved ones.”

"May the fire burn away all the negativities and problems in your life and leave you with a positive mind and body. Warm wishes on Lohri to you."

"May the festivities of Lohri fill each and every corner of your heart with happiness and put an end to all the negativities. Wishing you a very Happy Lohri."

"Wishing a very Happy Lohri full of warm wishes and blessings. May you enjoy this festival with your loved ones dancing and singing around the fire."

Lohri 2023: Messages

"Wishing god’s abundant blessings to fill your life with happiness and pleasant surprises this Lohri and always."

"May this Lohri fulfil all your desires and make all your dreams come true. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri!"

"May the harvest festival be full of high spirits for you and your loved ones. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri."

"May this festival of harvest put an end to all your problems and leave you feeling happy with new dreams and hopes. Warm wishes on Lohri to you."

Lohri 2023: Quotes

"Wishing you the most beautiful time of the year with your family and friends. Wishing you a Lohri full of high spirits and goodness around."

"May you sing and dance around the bonfire and seek the blessings of Lord Sun for a prosperous and happy year ahead. A very Happy Lohri to you."

“There would be no advantage to be gained by sowing a field of wheat if the harvest did not return more than was sown.”

“Wish that the warmth of Bonn fire, the sweetness of Gur and Rewri at Lohri remain with you and forever.”

“Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest and don’t forget to put Rewri, moongfali and popcorn in the Lohri fire. This will definitely bring good luck for you.”

The sound of dhol is in the air, so dance to beats and share and care, May the rhythms keep you always happy, I wish for you on Lohri! Happy Lohri