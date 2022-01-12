New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Lohri is on our doors as people of India especially Punjabis celebrate this festival on January 13 very enthusiastically. The festival holds very great significance for the people of North India as it marks the end of winters. Lohri 2022 is going to be celebrated with equal energy and zest despite the Covid-19 pandemic in the nation as but not on a greater scale. These festivals are something that holds the community to grow and prosper together.

Lohri is celebrated with full fervour by lighting a holy bonfire and dancing to the beats of dhol. As per the traditional beliefs, Lohri 2022 symbolises the arrival of the longer days after the winter solstice. At the festival of Lohri 2022, people do parikrama of a huge bonfire and distribute popcorn, revdi, gajak, jaggery, puffed rice, etc among themselves.

For those who are not with their families on a festive day and want to feel included in the vibes of the festival, we have brought to you the list of heartwarming quotes, WhatsApp messages you can send to your family, friends groups and Facebook and other social media status.

Happy Lohri 2022: Wishes

Sending the warmest wishes of Lohri to you and your family! May almighty keep showering his blessings upon you. Have lots of sweets in the warmth of a bonfire.

Spread the message of happiness and peace of Lohri all around. Hope your day is full of excitement and joy. I wish you all a very Happy Lohri!

Wishing this harvest season lights up your face with a bright smile, and you enjoy the year with a bang. Happy Lohri!

Days of pleasure, weeks of joy, months of happiness, and a year of success. Here’s wishing you a cheerful Lohri!

On this festive occasion of lohri, may God bless you with lifelong companionship and may it open doors of happiness for your offsprings! A very Happy Lohri!

May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements. Happy Lohri 2022.

Days of joy, weeks of laughter, months of good luck and year of prosperity. Here’s wishing you a cheerful Lohri!

May this Lohri fulfil all your desires and make all your dreams come true. Here’s wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family. May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love always.

In softly glowing candlelight, may all your dreams come true. Every star of every night brings luck & joy to you. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

Happy Lohri 2022: Quotes

“If the harvest did not return more than was sown, there would be no benefit to be gained by sowing a field of wheat.”

“Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest and don’t forget to put Rewri, moongfali and popcorns in the Lohri fire. This will definitely bring good luck for you.”

“Before the reward there must be labor. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap joy.”

“Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”

“You must give to get, you must sow the seed before you can reap the harvest.”

“Wish that the warmth of Bonn fire, the sweetness of Gur and Rewri at Lohri remain with you n forever.”

“Living to see the harvest is not always given to the sewer. In faith, all work that is worth something is completed.”

Lohri 2022: Messages

Play the Punjabi music and dance on the drum tunes on this auspicious festival and share smiles and laughter with all. Happy Lohri 2022!

The sound of dhol is in the air, so dance to beats and share and care, May the rythms keep you always happy this I wish for you on Lohri! Happy Lohri

Celebrate life with good music and food as I hope you celebrate the joyous day of Lohri with your friends and family. Wishing you lots of sweetness of gazak and rewdi.

As the fire of Lohri flourishes, let us hope that all our sorrows end with it. Let the glory of the festival fill our lives with happiness. Wishing Happy Lohri to you all.

In the positive light of happiness, may our life shine with hope. May this year we are showered with glory and success. Sending warm wishes via message. Happy Lohri, sweetest friend.

Pher aa gayi bhangre di vaari, Lohri manaun di karo taiyari, Agg de kol saare aao, Sundariye Mundariye jor naal gaao! Happy Lohri to you and your family!

Popcorn ki khushbu, mungfali ki bahar, Lohri ka teohar aane ko tayar, Thodi si masti, thoda sa pyar, Happy Lohri, oh mere yaar!

Ring out the cold… the old and the sad… ring out the season’s warmth and affection… hope and joy… inside you Happy Lohri 2022!

In the divine light of happiness, may this Lohri bring positivity and glory to you and your family. Stay blessed and keep shining. Happy Lohri, dear friend!

Let yourself loose as I hope and pray that you groove to the dancing tunes on this Lohri. Have a beautiful time with your friends and family. Happy Lohri, dear friend!

