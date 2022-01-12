New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year people in India celebrate Lohri with great zeal. The festival is observed to celebrate new crops and the harvest season. It also marks the end of the chilling winter and brings in warmth. While the festival is celebrated with pomp in Punjab, the festivities have spread across the country. This festival is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, and this year people in the country will celebrate Lohri on January 13.

On the day of Lohri, people ignite a bonfire under the open sky, sing folk songs, dance, and wander around it. The festival is also a symbol of unity, brotherhood, love, and harmony. People also prepare sweets at home to share them with others.

On the occasion of Lohri, we bring you some special sweet dishes which you can prepare at home easily.

1. Murmura Ladoo:



Murmura Ladoo is definitely one of the easiest and delicious recipes to make on the occasion of Lohri. They are very light and low fat in food.

Ingredients:

*3 cups (75 gm) murmura (puffed rice)

*1 teaspoon ghee (clarified butter)

*1 cup (230 gm) gud (Jaggery)

Instructions:

Step 1: Take out a Tawa, and dry roast 3 cups puffed rice on low flame.

Step 2: Once the puffed rice becomes crispy, keep it aside

Step 3: Take a large Kadai and heat 1 teaspoon of clarified butter, and add 1 cup of jaggery.

Step 4: Keep the flame on low stir continuously until the jaggery melts.

Step 5: Stir the mixture on low flame till it turns frothy

Step 6: To check the consistency of the syrup, pour a little bit in a bowl of water. If it forms a soft ball then the mixture is perfect, and if not then boil for another minute and check.

Step 7: Now, turn off the flame and add dry roasted puffed rice and mix it

Step 8: Mix until the mixture is well combined and jaggery syrup is coated well.

Step 9: Now it's time to make ladoos. Grease your hands with clarified butter and make ladoo

Your murmura ladoo is done. Store it in an airtight container and enjoy it for a month.

2. Jaggery Roti

Another popular dish to make during the festival is jaggery roti. Jaggery produces heat in the body and helps to keep body temperature stable in winters.

Ingredients of Jaggery roti:

*1.5 Cups Whole Wheat Flour

*1 cup Ghee3 cups

*Gur, grated

*1 cup Milk

*1/8 teaspoon Baking Soda

*Salt to taste

Instructions:

Step 1: First, on low heat gur in half the milk and let it cool

Step 2: Mix the soda and salt into the atta

Step 3: Now, mix the ghee into the atta, and make it a firm dough with the milk solution. Add more milk if required.

Step 4: Now, make 1/4 inch thick roti and cook it over low heat. Your jaggery roti is prepared.



3. Chironji Makhana Kheer:

No festival is complete without having Kheer! One can make Chironji Makhana Kheer on Lohri. The kheer consists of caramelized banana, almonds, and fried makhana/.

Ingredients:

*1 Litre Milk, full cream

*1 Cup Chiraunji, soaked

*3 Tbsp Condensed milk

*4 Ripe bananas

*1 Cup Fine sugar

*2 Tbsp Makhana2 Tbsp Almonds

*2 Tbsp Rose petal chikki (optional)

Instructions:

Step 1: Remove the skin of soaked chiraunji



Step 2: Peel almonds and chop them into small pieces

Step 3: Boil milk in a pan and bring it down half and then add chiraunji into it

Step 4: Simmer and add condensed milk

Step 5: Using a hollow tube, remove barrels from bananas

Step 6: Add sugar according to taste and caramelize it

Step 7: To serve, pour kheer on a plate and arrange caramelized banana on it

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen