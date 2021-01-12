Lohri 2021: The festive season comes with some scrumptious meal and good company and you are good to go, but if all of it comes with good decoration, that surely is a plus one and we are here to provide you the help:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Lohri is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm in North India. It is dominantly celebrated by Sikhs and Hindus. Every year, this festival falls on January 13. It is observed a day prior to Makar Sankranti and this festival holds great significance as it marks the end of the winter season and it welcomes the warm season. January month is filled with festive vibes as Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Lohri all of it falls in the same month. With the festive vibes, it paves a way for guests and to enjoy the delightful season, all you need is some scrumptious meal and good company and you are good to go, but if all of it comes with good decoration, that surely is a plus one and we are here to provide you the help:

Lohri party is all about dhol, good food, friends and lots of laughter. To zing up your party we have some out of the box decoration ideas that you just can't skip:

Aesthetic candles

We are not asking you to light up the candles as Diwali is all gone but you can add the beauty of it by just hanging it around the house. There are different kind of candles in market, all you need is to look out for the best that will go with the decor of your house or with the color of the wall and now you need to wrap them with colorful paper or fairy light and you need to hang them at the corners and it will surely add the charm with it.

Thread lanterns

Thread lanterns are the most aesthetic and charming thing that comes as an add on in the Lohri party. Now, to make these thread lanterns, you are required to have balloons, fevicol, cotton yarn, and a bowl. Now take the bowl and add some water and glue to it and mix them well. After this, take a balloon and fully blow it and now wind the yarn around it in an irregular way, once there is a pattern made on the baloon, stick the water glue mixture on it. Now, let it dry and burst the balloon once it is dry, the next step is to take out the balloon and to fill it fill fairy light and hang this aesthetic lantern outside the house.

Decorate the entrance with the flowers

There are several ways of using flowers to decorate the house. You can even make the garlands of the flower and hang them in the front of the door or you can attach the fairy light with the flower and hang them at the entrance and it will come as a charm for your Lohri party.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma