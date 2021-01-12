Happy Lohri 2021: Lohri symbolises the arrival of the longer days after the winter solstice. Those who are missing their families or friends on this festive day, we have brought to you the list of heartwarming quotes and wishes.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lohri 2021 is one of the most popular festivals of India celebrated by the Sikhs and Punjabis. Lohri, also known as the harvest festival, marks the celebration of Rabi crops. Every year on January 13, this festival is celebrated with great grandeur by lighting a holy bonfire and dancing to the beats of dhol.

As per traditional beliefs, Lohri 2021 symbolises the arrival of the longer days after the winter solstice. On this day people wear fancy traditional clothes and distribute popcorn, revdi, gajak, jaggery, puffed rice, etc among themselves. However, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, the festival will not be celebrated on a large scale.

So, those who are missing their families or friends on this festive day, we have brought to you the list of heartwarming quotes and wishes that you can circulate among your family and friends through Whatsapp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Lohri 2021 Quotes

1. “You must give to get, you must sow the seed, before you can reap the harvest.” – Unknown

2. “Wish that the warmth of Bonn fire, sweetness of Gur and Rewri at Lohri remain with you n forever.” – Sonal

3. “There would be no advantage to be gained by sowing a field of wheat if the harvest did not return more than was sown.” – Unknown

4. “Before the reward there must be labor. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap joy.” – Unknown

5.“Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” – Chandan

6. “Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest and don’t forget to put Rewri, moongfali and popcorns in the Lohri fire. This will definitely bring good luck for you.” – Unknown

Lohri 2021 Wishes

1. On this festive occasion of lohri, may God bless you with lifelong companionship and may it open doors of happiness for your offsprings! A very Happy Lohri!

2. May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements. Happy Lohri

3. Days of joy, weeks of laughter, months of good luck and year of prosperity. Here’s wishing you a cheerful Lohri!

4. May this Lohri fulfil all your desires and make all your dreams come true. Here’s wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

5. Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family. May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love always.

6. In softly glowing candlelight, may all your dreams come true. Every star of every night brings luck & joy to you. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

7. Sending love and warm hugs to you and your family this Lohri!

8. Lohri ki lakh lakh badhaiyan aap aur aapke poore parivaar ko! Rab ki meher aap apr sada bani rahe aur aapki zindgi mei khushiyon ki bahar laaye. Rewdi aur gazak ke mithass ki jese aapke jeewan mei bhi mithaas bani rahe.

9. A family that celebrates Lohri together stays together. Wishing you good times and cherishable moments with your loved ones on Lohri. Stay happy.

Lohri 2021 Messages

1. Meethe gur mein mil gaya til,Udi patang aur khil gaya dil, aapke jeevan mein aaye har din sukh aur shanti,wish you a very Happy Lohri!

2. Pher aa gayi bhangre di vaari, Lohri manaun di karo taiyari, Agg de kol saare aao, Sundariye Mundariye jor naal gaao! Happy Lohri to you and your family!

3. Popcorn ki khushbu, mungfali ki bahar, Lohri ka teohar aane ko tayar, Thodi si masti, thoda sa pyar, Happy Lohri, oh mere yaar!

4. Makki de roti te sarson da saag, Suraj diyaan kirna, khushiyaan di bahaar, Nachde ne saare te vich baldi aag, Dhol di awaaj te nachdi mutiyaar, Mubaarak hove sarkaar Lohri da tyohaar. HAPPY LOHRI!!

5. Usse pehle ki Lohri ki shaam ho jaye, Mera SMS auron ki tarha aam ho jaye, Aur saare mobile network jam ho jaye, Aapko Lohri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein. Happy Lohri!

6. Play the Punjabi music and dance on the drum tunes on this auspicious festival and share smiles and laughter with all. Happy Lohri 2021!

7. The sound of dhol is in the air, so dance to beats and share and care, May the rythms keep you always happy this I wish for you on Lohri! Happy Lohri

8. Celebrate life with good music and food as I hope you celebrate the joyous day of Lohri with your friends and family. Wishing you lots of sweetness of gazak and rewdi.

9. Warmest greetings to you my dear friend! May the auspicious occasion of Lohri shower abundance of happiness on you and your family. Let us pray for our prosperity and success.

10. Sending warmest wishes of Lohri to you and your family! May almighty keep showering his blessings upon you. Have lots of sweets in the warmth of a bonfire.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv