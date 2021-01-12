Happy Lohri 2021 is one of the most auspicious festivals of all Sikhs and Punjabis. So as the festival is around the corner we have prepared a list of Lohri songs that you can play to mark the celebrations.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lohri 2021 is just a few hours away and the preparations for the same have been started in the full swing in northern India. As per folktales, every year on January 13 we observe this day to mark the end of the winter solstice.

Lohri 2021 is one of the most auspicious festivals of all Sikhs and Punjabis. On this day they wear traditional clothes, light holy bonfire and sing-dance around it with friends and family. Also, during this festival they distribute, revri, popcorn, gajak and cook Sarson da saag and Makki di roti in dinner.

So as the festival of warmth, dance and food is around the corner we have prepared for you list of Lohri songs that you can play to mark the celebrations.

1. Lodi

2. Saadi Gali

3. Charha De Rang

4. Sundar Mundari Oye

5. Laal Ghagra

6. Mauja Hi Mauja

7. Tutak Tuak Tutian

8. Nagada Nagada

9. Beli Apne Di Lodi

10. Aaj Bhagra Paun Nu Jee Karda

11. Punjabiyan Di Shaan

12. Rola Pe Gaya

13. Balle Balle

Every year Lohri coincides with Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayana. As per traditional beliefs, when a person walks around the holy bonfire on Lohri, things change and good things happen in their lives.

Also, in Punjab during this festival, they celebrate the sugarcane harvest and this is the only reason why they make sugarcane products on Lohri. In fact, a lot of other winter produce are used to celebrate the festival such as mustard seeds is a must, it is used in making Sarson ka saag.

Apart from Punjab, this festival is also popularly celebrated in Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. However, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation, people are not allowed to host a big party at their place or in societies and apartments. Also, people are advised to celebrate the festival keeping in mind the coronavirus guidelines such as social distancing, face mask, etc.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv