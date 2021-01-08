Happy Lohri 2021: Lohri will be celebrated with much zeal and fervour across the country on January 13, a night before Makar Sankranti.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Popular harvest festival Lohri will be celebrated with much zeal and fervour across the country on January 13, a night before Makar Sankranti. The festival is predominantly celebrated in the northern states by gathering together with community members and lighting a bonfire to welcome the longer, warner days ahead in the year.

Popular beliefs say that the festival is celebrated to mark the end of peak winter. Lohri, however, is also associated with the harvest of the rabi crops. On this day, people perform folk dances-- Gidda and Bhangra. People also celebrate sheaves of roasted corn in Lohri while gurh and gachak are central in the celebrations. Apart from this, kite flying is also popular on the occasion. Here's all you need to know about this popular harvest festival.

When will the festival be celebrated

Lohri is celebrated on January 13 every year and marks the culmination of winter. The Lohri Sankranti moment, however, will take place on the following day at 8:28 am. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14.

History and Significance

It is believed that the festival commemorates the passing of the winter solstice. It also marks the beginning of the harvest season of Rabi crops in Punjab. People also celebrate Lohri to pay homage to the Surya (Sun God) for gracing all with his presence and for the bumper harvest. Some legends also believe that Lohri was Holika’s sister who, along with Bhakt Prahlad, survived the fire while some believe that the festival was named after Loi, the name of saint Kabir’s wife. This explains why people light a bonfire to celebrate the festival.

