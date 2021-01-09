On this day, the people who celebrate this festival gets all dolled up in colorful attires. They sing and dance around the bonfire and by this, they welcome longer days of warmer temperature.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lohri is the festival that is known as the harvest festival and it is celebrated on January 13, which is just a day before Makar Sankranti. This festival is celebrated with full fervor and enthusiasm across the country and is dominantly celebrated by the Hindus and Sikhs. As this festival arrives, it marks the end of the winter solstice and harvesting of the rabi crops.

On this day, the people who celebrate this festival gets all dolled up in colorful attires. They sing and dance around the bonfire and by this, they welcome longer days of warmer temperature. People also sing to the tunes of the famous festival song, "sundar mundariye ho". They also throw popcorns, rewari, and groundnuts in the fire.

History of Lohri

The history of this festival dates back to the time when Dulla Bhatti, who was a famous legendary hero of Punjab and led a rebellion against Mughal emperor Akbar. Due to his acts of bravery, he became a hero for the people of Punjab and almost every Lohri song has words to express gratitude to him. This festival marks the beginning of the harvest season of Rabi crops in Punjab and the end of winter. People also celebrate Lohri to pay homage to the Surya (Sun God) for gracing all with his presence and for the bumper harvest.

Significance of Lohri

The first Lohri is considered very auspicious for a new bride and a newborn baby, as it marks fertility. The festival also holds great importance for farmers. According to the Indian calendar, Lohri falls in the month of Pausha and is followed by the festival of kites, Makar Sankranti.

