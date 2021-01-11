As the festival is around the corner, we are bringing you a list of some authentic dishes which you can enjoy on this festival.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival that is all about warmth and good vibes also includes good snacks in it. Lohri is celebrated to mark the end of the winter season and it welcomes sunny and warm days ahead. Lohri falls in the month of Pausha and is celebrated on the 13th of January every year, as per the Gregorian calendar.

At the festival of Lohri, people perform exciting activities like lighting the bonfire, dancing to the beats of dhol, enjoying the tunes of drums, singing popular folklore, flying kites, and especially enjoying a scrumptious meal. As the festival is around the corner, we are bringing you a list of some authentic dishes which you can enjoy:

1. Pindi Channe

Even with the thought of it, our mouth has started watering. Now, just imagine having chickpeas wrapped in spicy Indian masalas. This is the easiest snack to make on Lohri as it takes just a little time and is absolutely amazing that will surely make your guest a big fan of your amazing snacks.

2. Corn Palak Ki Tikki

The perfect blend doesn't exist and here it is as corn and spinach blended together makes a very wholesome meal altogether and imagine making little ovel balls out of it and all you need is to fry it to the level of perfection and you are ready to enjoy the meal.

3. Gur Ka Halwa

This is the one go-to dish that goes with a handful of ingredients, Gajar ka halwa is one thing that is filled with love and a dose of sweetness. As we bid goodbye to the winter season with Lohri festival, this halwa should not be missed.

4. Almonds and Sesame Pinni

Pinni is made with wheat flour roasted in desi ghee and combined with dry fruits. It is the recipe that is filled with the goodness of sesame seeds and is roasted with flavours and the charm of the festivity season.

5. Spicy Murmure mix

Lohri is just incomplete without the murmure. You can even add lemon to the spicy murmure and mix it well and serve it well in a bowl and you are done.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma