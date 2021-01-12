Lohri also marks the end of the winter season and it welcomes the warm days with all the warmth by lighting the bonfire, check out these interesting facts about the harvest festival.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lohri is known as the festival of harvest and it is celebrated every year on January 13. This festival holds great significance in the northern parts of India. This is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm and is observed a day before Makar Sankranti with all good vibes. This festival is mostly celebrated by the people of Sikh religion. The festival can be celebrated in a large way by enjoying with the whole community but by keeping in mind the spread of novel coronavirus, it is advisable that people should celebrate it with their family and close people and should avoid large gatherings.

At this festival, people dance to the beats of dhol and enjoy amazing snacks and scrumptious meals. Gajak, gur, peanuts, and popcorn are also fed to the fire as it is part of the harvest festival. Lohri also marks the end of the winter season and it welcomes the warm days with all the warmth by lighting the bonfire.

1. Lohri marks the end of the winter season

It is said that Lohri is the last cold day of the season and after that, the days become longer and warmer and it starts welcoming the spring season. However, people get confused and compare it with Holi, in the case of the latter festival, it marks the end of Spring and the beginning of Summer.

2. Lohri is known to be the longest night of the year

Lohri is known to have the shortest day and the longest night after which every day becomes longer. That is the reason why the celebration of Lohri starts taking place after the sun has set.

3. Lohri is a harvest festival

The people who live in a rural area of North India and the ones who work in agriculture fields are well aware of it. It is said that at this time, the winter crop is harvested in the days up to Lohri and then on the festival day all those involved in the labour gather around big bonfires and celebrate the festival with full pomp and show.

4. It is believed that miracles happen when people walk around the bonfire on Lohri

It is believed that when a person walks around the bonfire on lohri, things change for the betterment and good things happen in their lives. Many devotees of Lord Agni thus believe that their prayers get received and devotees get an immediate answer.

5. Lohri is a Hindu religious festival

This festival is believed to celebrate the Goddess Lohri and God Agni. However, it is not clear whether this started out as a religious festival or an agricultural one.

