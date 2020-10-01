Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020: To mark the occasion of Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, you can share these wishes, images, quotes, SMS, Whatsapp and Facebook Status with your friends and family. Have a look.

News Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of independent India and a politician with a clear image and supreme leadership skills. Shastri Ji is known for his strategies and policies that unite people across the country. In his tenure, he promoted the White Revolution to promote the production and supply of milk. He had also coined a slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan', when after independence, India was reeling from starvation and the enemy was ambushed on the border. Shastri Ji was born on October 2, 1904, and to acknowledge his excellence in his work and his immense contribution to the welfare of the nation, this day is celebrated as Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. To celebrate this occasion with your loved ones, you can share these wishes, images, quotes, SMS, Whatsapp and Facebook Status.

Messages/Wishes

1. Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation. Happy Shastri Jayanti!!

2. We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world. Happy Shastri Jayanti!!

3. I had always been feeling uncomfortable in my mind about giving advice to others and not acting upon it myself. Happy Shastri Jayanti!!

4. We have to surmount the difficulties that face us and work steadfastly for the happiness and prosperity of our country. Happy Shastri Jayanti!!

5. We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in a war. Happy Shastri Jayanti!!

Quotes

1. "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" -Lal Bahadur Shastri

2. "My patriotism is subservient to my religion. I cling to India like a child to its mother's breast, because I feel that she gives me the spiritual nourishment I need. She has the environment that responds to my highest aspiration." -Lal Bahadur Shastri

3. 8. "We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world. -Lal Bahadur Shastri

4. 9. "Discipline and united action are the real sources of strength for the nation." -Lal Bahadur Shastri

5. 5. "True democracy or the swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means, for the simple reason that the natural corollary to their use would be to remove all opposition through the suppression or extermination of the antagonist." -Lal Bahadur Shastri

