Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On Gokulashtami

The auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami is here! Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals in India and is celebrated with zeal and fervour in the country. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Devotees of Lord Krishna observe fast on this day. Apart from that, ‘Dahi Handi’ is organised at various places along with several other events.

As the day is here we have brought you wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your family and friends. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes

May Lord Krishna come to your house and take away all your makhan-mishri with all your worries & sorrow. Happy Janmashtami!

May the Natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be happy. Happy Janmashtami to all!

May Murli Manohar continue to bestow health and prosperity on your family, and may you always find peace. Happy Janmashtami!

As long as we have Kanha in our hearts, we have nothing to fear. Happy Janmashtami to all!

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Messages

Sending your way, warm heartfelt wishes. May you enjoy this joyous occasion. Happy Janmashtami!

May the Natkhat Nand Lal always provide you and your family with happiness, health, and prosperity.

May Lord Krishna's flute invite the melody of love into your life. Wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami!

Jai Shri Krishna! Have a happy Janmashtami and pray to Krishna to take away all your problems. Radhe Radhe!

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Quotes

You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction. - Lord Krishna

May the brave deeds of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem with the knowledge that he will always be with you. Jai Shri Krishna!

Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power and morality. - From Bhagavad Gita 18.78, Srila Prabhupada

The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice. - Bhagavad Gita - Lord Krishna