Kiss Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Your Valentine

KISS DAY is celebrated every year on February 13 by couples and people in love. Valentine's week is celebrated with utmost joy and enthusiasm across the world. From making grand gestures to celebrating the days of love with minimal celebrations, people throughout the world, celebrate Valentine's week in numerous ways. Kiss day is a part of Valentine's week which signifies the physical way to express one's love and care toward their partner. As Kiss Day is here, we bring you sweet wishes, messages, and texts to share with your partner to uplift their day.

Kiss Day 2023: Wishes

"Happy kiss day! Kissing you right on your lips is the loveliest experience of my life."

"Just a kiss makes my day, a peck on the cheek every morning brightens up the day. Happy kiss day baby!"

"I love you, my sweetheart. You are adorable, cute, and in my life. Kissing you early morning makes my day happy and bright."

"Kiss me every day and every day I will fall for you more and more. Happy Kiss Day."

"Let your lips touch mine and be grateful to almighty for giving us each other. Happy Kiss Day!"

"A kiss from you gives me an abundance of happiness and joy. May we never part, sweetheart. Happy Kiss Day!"

"A day without the touch of your lips makes me sick. I can’t live without you. Happy Kiss Day"

"My eyes are eager to see you, my ears are eager to hear you. And my lips are eager to kiss you a lot. I miss you, sweetheart. Happy Kiss Day!"

"I was born when you kissed me. I died when you left me. As long as you loved me, I lived a few weeks."

"You should be kissed and swaddled by someone who knows how. Happy Kiss Day, my love."

Kiss Day 2023: Messages

"Whenever I think about kissing you, the mere thought of it fills my whole existence with utter love. Wishing you a Happy kiss day sweetheart."

"For me, the best way to express my love for you is to lock my lips with yours. I want to kiss you as you’ve never been kissed before! Happy Kiss Day 2023 Wife!"

A day without kissing you is a day wasted. I need your kiss to feel alive and hopeful for life. Happy Kiss Day, sweetheart!"

"Your sweet kisses are like a raindrop falling on my heart. Your love is my last hope on a deserted island. Happy Kiss Day 2023!"

Kiss Day 2023: Quotes

"Whenever I fall short of words while expressing my love for you, I kiss you so that you can feel it with your heart! Happy Kiss Day 2023!"

"Dear wife, Happy kiss day. I will always remember the very first day you kissed me. When your warm lips touched mine, I felt electricity in my heart."

"I can still feel the butterfly in my stomach with your every kiss. Happy kiss day, love."

"A kiss from you can revive a broken heart in a moment. Of all the ways you express love for me, a silent kiss is the one I like most."

"Happy kiss day my dear love. May our love bloom with time. Let’s have a great day together. Lots of kisses to you."