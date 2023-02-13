Happy Kiss Day 2023: Hidden Meanings Behind These 6 Types Of Kisses That You Must Know

KISS DAY is celebrated as the seventh day of Valentine's week every year. The week of love is celebrated across the country with great grandeur and joy. The week of love began with rose day on February 07 followed by propose day, chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day and kiss day. A simple kiss can evoke numerous feelings of love, care and admiration. It is said to be the most intimate act of love that produces an overwhelming feeling, just like butterflies in the stomach. Read below to know about different types of kisses and their meanings.

1. Kiss On The Cheek

Kiss on the cheek indicates affection and intimacy between two individuals. It is a sweet gesture that signifies friendship, and family relationships and confers congratulations.

2. Forehead Kiss

This type of kiss is all about making the other person safe and admired. A forehead kiss is a strong indication of a great relationship. When a person or your partner chooses to give you a forehead kiss, it indicates their comfortability with you.

3. French Kiss

This type of kiss from a man indicates that they are head over heels for you. It is a sign of attraction, passion and desire and means that he wants you so much.

4. Earlobe Kiss

A kiss on the earlobe is known to be a very intimate kiss. It can mean that your partner wants to know that they find you very attractive and show their affection and passion by kissing you on the earlobe. Earlobe kisses can be extremely vulnerable and erotic.

5. On The Hands

Hand-kissing is known to be a greeting gesture. It indicates politeness, respect, courtesy and admiration by one person towards another. It is a very respectful way to greet someone.

6. Neck Kiss

A neck kiss can mean that your partner is in the mood and includes depth and passion. It is more of a peck than a deep kiss. It is considered a kiss of passion and affection.