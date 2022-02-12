New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The most romantic day of the 'Love Week' is Kiss Day. Kiss Day is celebrated on February 13 annually. A kiss is definitely one of the most intimate and unique experiences for a couple. On this particular day, couples across share kiss with each other in order to express feelings.

People across the globe are celebrating Valentine's week in full swing. During the entire week, couples can renew passion and revive the spark in their relationships. With Kiss day right around the corner, love is in the atmosphere.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to shared with your lover. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Happy Kiss Day 2022 Wishes :

Happy kiss-day! I miss your kiss every day. I love sweetheart, have a great day!

I love you, my sweetheart. You are adorable, cute, and my life. Kissing you early morning makes my day happy and bright.

Happy kiss day! Kissing you right on your lips is the loveliest experience of my life.

Just a kiss makes my day, a peck on the cheek every morning brightens up the day. Happy kiss day baby!

Your kiss has a healing power that fades away all my worries. Happy Kiss Day, my love.

I have so many ways to prove my love for you, but on this day, I prefer to start everything with a kiss. Happy kiss day my love.

Nothing can be more precious than a kiss from your sweetheart. Happy Kiss Day and advance happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Kiss Day. I wish I could be there, or that you could come here. I’m missing you so much.

Kisses work like a natural sweetener for every relationship. The more you kiss, the sweeter our love becomes. Happy kiss day!

Happy kiss day to you. Your one kiss can make my day better. I love you.

There is no gift greater than a sweet kiss from you on my lips. Happy Kiss Day Baby!

Dear Husband, Happy kiss day! Thanks for all your love and support. Lots of warm kisses to you on this special day. Love you.

Dear girlfriend, Wishing you a warm and beautiful kiss day fills up with lots of kisses.

Happy kiss day, my dear boyfriend. Your kisses make me feel loved. I love you, baby.

Happy Kiss Day, my dearest wife. Life is meaningless without your kiss.

Kiss Day 2022: Quotes

Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you; tomorrow I’ll miss you - Paul McCartney

Kiss me until I forget how terrified I am of everything wrong with my life - Beau Taplin

I do not know how to kiss, or I would kiss you. Where do the noses go?-Ingrid Bergman

Soul meets soul on lover’s lips - Percy Bysshe Shelley

“Make me immortal with a kiss.” — Christopher Marlowe

I promise to kiss you today, tomorrow and every day till eternity. Happy Kiss Day, my beloved!

“A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” — Ingrid Bergman



Every time you go through a difficult time, I promise to brush them away with my kisses.

“It’s the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.” — Tahereh Mafi

“Now a soft kiss – Aye, by that kiss, I vow an endless bliss.” — John Keats

Every time we fight, I will always fix it with a kiss. Happy Kiss Day!

“The kiss itself is immortal. It travels from lip to lip, century to century, from age to age. Men and women garner these kisses, offer them to others and then die in turn.” — Guy de Maupassant

Kiss Day 2022: Messages

