New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kiss Day is celebrated every year on February 13 as part of Valentine's Week. On this day, couples seal their love for each other with a kiss - which is considered as the utmost form of expression of love for each other. As per science, kissing helps you bond with your partner. It releases a rush of oxytocin which stimulates feelings of affection and attachment. Oxytocin is a chemical linked to pair ponding.

On the occasion of Kiss Day, here are some gift ideas that will make your day even more special.

1. Love doll kissing couple

A very popular gift item, you must have come across cute caricatures of a couple kissing. This gift, while being economical, is also a great expression of love for your partner. Finally, it also makes a great showpiece in your home.

2. Kiss for lifetime cushion

A cushion saying "I would be kissing you for a lifetime" is all your partner wants on Kiss Day. It's a statement that ensures your partner's importance and role in your life. It will be highly appreciated as a gift of love and romance.

3. '100 reasons Why I Love You' booklet

This is a booklet where you can literally give 100 reasons to your partner for loving them. Easily available in many stores, this booklet would thrill your partner. You can also level up the game by making it yourself from scratch.

4. "Kiss Me" Valentine cake

It's as simple as it reads and sounds. It is a cake with "Kiss Me" written on top of it. Though simple, this is a sure-shot hack to impress your partner. Also, you can bake the cake yourself to add a personal touch to it.

5. Weekend getaway coupon

What better way is there to celebrate Kiss Day than spending time with your partner in a beautiful and less crowded place. You can book a weekend getaway in the nearby hill stations or other touristy places.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha