Happy Kiss Day 2021: Kick start your Kiss Day by sending your beloved these heartwarming wishes, quotes and messages. Also, you can post these wishes along with their lovely pics on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Just like Promise Day and Hug Day, Kiss Day also holds significant importance among all the young couples across the globe. It's also an expression of love and care that strengthens the relationship. Kissing your better halves cut downs few calories and also helps you in doing away with stress and anxiety.

The seventh day of Valentine Week is just around the corner, so be ready to embrace your beloved in your arms and shower him/her with hot, wet kisses. To make your beloved's day special then kick start your Kiss Day by sending them these heartwarming wishes, quotes and messages. Also, you can post these wishes along with their lovely pics on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Kiss Day 2021 Wishes

You are the only person I want to kiss for the rest of my life. Happy kiss day!

Of everything that tastes sweet, your lips are the sweetest. I can’t wait to start my day with a passionate kiss from you Happy kiss day!

Your kiss has a healing power that fades away all my worries. Happy kiss day, my love.

When words can’t figure out fights, a sweet kiss brings everything Back to normal. Happy Kiss Day love.

Kisses marks scars and these scars are my medals... which I wear proudly Happy Kiss Day My Love!

Kiss is the most natural way to express love, affection and care. Happy kiss day to you my loved one.

Kisses work like a natural sweetener for every relationship. The more you kiss, the sweeter the bond you share. Happy Kiss Day!

The decision to kiss for the first time is the most crucial in any love story. It changes the relationship of two people much more strongly. Happy Kiss Day!

Kissing lets us fall in love with each other again and again and make us flawless in the eyes of each other forever. Happy kiss day!

Today I open my heart to let you know how much I love you Happy Kiss Day!

If I got a chance to show love, then I would kiss you every hour, minute, every second and never let you go. Love you so much, baby... Happy Kiss Day!

I fall in love with you each time we kiss each other. Happy kiss day, my sweetheart!

A Kiss is just a gesture of love and affection which comes from deep within the heart and touches deep within the soul. Happy Kiss Day

Kiss Day 2021 Quotes

You are always new, the last of your kisses was ever the sweetest - John Keats

“I’m oxygen and he’s dying to breathe.” - Tahereh Mafi

A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous - Ingrid Bergman

“Kiss me, and you will see how important I am.” - Sylvia Plath

“It’s the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.” - Tahereh Mafi

“Make me immortal with a kiss.” - Christopher Marlowe

“The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?” - Percy Bysshe Shelley

Where should one use perfume?” a young woman asked. “Wherever one wants to be kissed.” - Coco Chanel

“A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear.” - Edmond Rostand

“I didn’t want to kiss you goodbye — that was the trouble — I wanted to kiss you good night — and there’s a lot of difference.” - Ernest Hemingway

“It’s a smile, it’s a kiss, it’s a sip of wine … it’s summertime!” - Kenny Chesney

“Because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away.” - Sarah Kay

“Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you, Tomorrow I’ll miss you.” - Paul McCartney

“A kiss on the beach when there is a full moon is the closest thing to heaven.” - H. Jackson Brown Jr.



Kiss Day 2021 Messages

Today is a very special day,

For both of us, my Valentine.

I want to kiss you,

And say, I love you so much.

May I have the right to kiss on the very special kiss day!

As per doctors, kissing reduces blood pressure. So, I want to kiss you daily to keep us always fit. Happy Kiss Day!

I love kissing you and if you say I can kiss you for the whole day. Happy kiss day sweetheart!

One of the most wonderful gifts that you can give to the one you love is a loving kiss Happy Kiss Day!

Your kiss is like fuel. I need it every morning to kick start my day, every evening to settle my mind, every night to have a relaxing sleep. Happy Kiss Day, sweetheart!

Your lips are half the reason why I fall in love every day with you. Today, all I want is to kiss you on your lips. Happy Kiss Day my Love!

If a kiss is a medicine for all my sickness I would like to stay sick for the rest of my life. HAPPY KISS DAY.

The greatest moment of joy is when I am kissing you on your lips. Happy Kiss Day, sweetheart!



Do you want to know how I would like to start every day of my life? A sweet kiss from you on my lips! Happy kiss day darling

Kissing you is like a drug to me and you are my addiction, I CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT YOU. I LOVE YOU, MY LOVE.

The moment we make love by kissing each other is the moment I want to pause it for all my life. Happy Kiss Day!

My star your hugs and kisses are like the stars that light up my life, my whole world when it gets dark. Happy Kiss Day!

