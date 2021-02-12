Happy Kiss Day 2021: While exchanging kisses is a general practice on Kiss Day, we won't recommend that this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentine's Week allows us to express our love and propose to someone we like. Commonly known as the 'festival of love', Valentine's Week is celebrated from February 7 to February 14. The seventh day of the week is celebrated as 'Kiss Day' which is all about 'intimacy' and 'closeness' between two people.

As the name suggests, couples exchange kisses on the seventh day of Valentine's Week to express their love. While exchanging kisses is a general practice on Kiss Day, we won't recommend that this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Valentine's Week celebrations as people have forced to keep themselves locked in their homes. However, you need not worry as you can still celebrate Kiss Day by exchanging these beautiful and charming gifts with your partner:

Lip-shaped telephone:

Many of you might not know about lip-shaped telephones but they very common in markets and can help you surprise your partner on Kiss Day if you don't want to exchange a kiss because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lip shaped telephones are quite cheap and are also available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Lip-shaped handbag:

Like lip-shaped telephones, lip-shaped handbags can be a good gift idea for couples on Kiss Day. They are quite cheap and are available on Amazon at a price range of Rs 350 to Rs 5,500.

Cushion:

Giving a cushion with a kiss sign to your partner on Kiss Day is not a bad idea. Even if you are not afraid of COVID-19 pandemic but want to exchange gifts, then a cushion with a kiss sign is a perfect gift idea for you. They are available on Amazon and Ferns N Petals for Rs 300 to Rs 2,000.

Mug:

If you want to gift something to your partner that he or she can use in future, then giving a mug with a kiss sign is perfect for you. They are available easily in markets at a price range of Rs 200 to Rs 800.

Soft toy:

Who doesn't love a soft toy?! Proposing your partner with a soft toy on Kiss Day might sound boring but it can really help you win his or her. They are available on Amazon at a price varying from Rs 400 to Rs 2,000.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta