New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The second day of Anti-Valentine Week is known as Kick Day. This day is celebrated on February 16. Now, going by the meaning of this day- Kick Day, we do not mean that you need to kick someone, by this, you can just kick out those negative thoughts and unwanted people from your life. This day gives the perfect opportunity to the people to end the unwanted trouble from their life.

According to the famous saying, "some people see the glass half full. Others see it half empty." So you can just imply the optimism in life, and you can take this day as an opportunity to kick out the negative people from your life.

On this day, we are bringing some of the Kick Day wishes, messages, quotes, shayaris that you can share with your friends and family:

Kick Day Wishes and Quotes:

*I don’t want people to kick me, I just want to get to a point where they can’t kick it. ~Michael J. Fox

*Kick Day is a day for the courageous to put an end to a relationship that was all about negativities.

*It is never too late to kick out the person of your life who is the reason for all the pain.

*When nothing changes even after putting in all the time and efforts, it is very clear that only a kick can bring the desired change…. Happy Kick Day.

*The best way to make this day memorable for both of us is by giving a hard kick on your back…. Best wishes on Kick Day to you.

*Just wanted to wish you Happy Kick Day because for me you are no longer a part of my life.

*Sometimes all you need is a kick to sort your life in the easiest way possible. Happy Kick Day 2021

*Happy kick day to one and all... This kick day , kick the butt of your problems and move ahead.... Cause tensions and problem have no rights to move along with us

Kick Day Shayari:

*Jab Tak Na Lage Bewafai Ki Thokar Dost Har Kisi Ko Apni Pasand Par Naaz Hota Hai. Happy Kick Day 2021

*Manzil Insan K Hausle Azmati Hai,

Sapno K Parde Ankho Se Hatati Hai,

Kisi B Baat Se Himat Na Harna,

Thokar Hi Insan Ko Chalana Sikhati Hai

Wish You .. Happy Kick Day 2021

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma