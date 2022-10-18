Happy Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On The Day

INDIA is a land of diversity and cultures. With numerous festivals celebrated with great enthusiasm, Kati Bihu is one of the significant festivals celebrated widely in Assam. It is observed every year on the first day of Kati month according to the Assamese calendar. It falls in mid-October and is being celebrated on October 18 this year.

This special festival marks the fresh start of Assam's harvest season and the relocation time of rice saplings. The festival of Kati Bihu is also known as 'Kongali Bihu' and brings great joy and prosperity to lives. On this beautiful occasion, we bring some heartwarming wishes and messages to share with your friends and family.

Happy Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes

"As we light lamps outside our homes, here's praying that our life is also lit up with new dreams and achievements. Happy Kati Bihu."

"This is the time for relocation of rice saplings. Here's hoping the new harvest season ushers in joy and prosperity in your life. A very Happy Kati Bihu to you and your family."

"Let's welcome this new harvest season with warmth and prayers. Happy Kati Bihu."

"On this auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu, wish you a life full of prospects for development and prosperity. Happy Kati Bihu."

"Like the lamps of Bihu, may your life be lit with positivity and courage. Many happy returns of Kati Bihu."

Happy Kati Bihu 2022: Messages

"On this Kati Bihu festival, let's unite and pray for each other's growth and prosperity. Happy Kati Bihu to everyone."

"I hope that this year's celebration of Kati Bihu gives you happiness, serenity and luck. Happy Kati Bihu."

"Sending lots of love, hugs and warmth to you on the festive of Kati Bihu. Happy Lati Bihu."

"Let's remove all the negativity, forgive each other and help each other on the occasion of Bihu. Happy Kati Bihu 2022."

Happy Kati Bihu 2022: Quotes

"May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm, and may it help bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones."

"May the joyous harvest festival bring you and your family happiness and prosperity."

"Like the lamps of Bihu, may your life be lit with positivity and courage."

"It's time to put end to all sufferings and pain, to celebrate the new harvest festival and to seek God's ultimate blessings."