Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

KARWA Chauth is celebrated widely across the country with grand celebrations. The festival holds great significance as on this occasion, women observe a strict full-day fast for the long life, health and well-being of their husbands. The festival commences on the fourth day of the full moon in Kartik month and will be celebrated this year on October 13. It is celebrated in different parts, especially in the northern and western parts of the country.

On this auspicious day, married women worship Chauth Mata, Lord Shiva and his family including Lord Ganesha and open their fast only after sighting and offering arghya to the moon. For this special occasion, we bring you some beautiful and heartwarming wishes to share with your friends and family and spread the festive vibes.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes

"May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with love, peace, happiness, good health and wealth. Happy Karwa Chaurth."

"May the moonlight flood your life with happiness and joy, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth."

"Wishing you glorious, happiness-filled moments with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth."

"May the two of you always stay together happily. Wishing you a very happy Karwa Chauth."

"Celebrate the auspicious bond of marriage and love. Happy Karwa Chauth."

"The sindoor adorns on the head of every woman, may it stay there forever. Have a blessed and happy Karwa Chauth."

Karwa Chauth 2022: Messages

"You are my first love, and until my last breath, I will still be loving you. I will be true to you, be the reason for your happiness and honour you always. Happy Karwa Chauth."

"Karwa Chauth is meant to celebrate the goals and achievements that fill your life with happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth."

"May your relationship get stronger and may you love each other till eternity. Have a wonderful Karwa Chauth."

"May the sindoor testify your prayers, the mangal sutra reminds you of promises that bind you, and the colour of mehndi prove the depths of your love. Happy Karwa Chauth."

Karwa Chauth 2022: Quotes

"Karwa Chauth honours a woman's love and sacrifice for her partner. Let's celebrate the festival with devotion and happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth."

"The key to a strong marriage is the capacity to give each other a break and to realise that it's not how the sweet similarities work together but to learn how the differences work together. Happy Karwa Chauth."

"Jab tak na dekhe chehra aapka, na safal ho ye tyohar humara, aapke bina adhura hai jeewan humara, jaldi aao dikhado apni surat, aur kar do karwa chauth safal humara."

"Jo mai ruth jau toh tum mana lena, kuch na kehna bas seene se laga lena. Karwa Chauth ki shubh kamnayein."

"There is no more lovely, friendly and charming relationship, communion or company than a good marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth."