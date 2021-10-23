New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth 2021 is one of the important festivals that all Hindu married women look forward to. On this day, they observe nirjala fast for their husband's longevity. This day is observed four days after Purnima, a full moon day, in the Hindu month of Kartika. This year, the auspicious day is falling on October 24, 2021.

On this day, married women worship Karwa Matta, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Gauri to seek blessings for healthy, wealthy and happy married life. As the festival is just around the corner, here we are with some warm wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Wishes

May you be blessed with… the blessings of wealth, prosperity and happiness…Heartfelt wishes to you on Karwa Chauth!

May this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth make the bond of your marriage stronger than ever! Happy Karwa Chauth

May the sight of a full moon fill your heart with happiness. Wishing you a blessed Karwa Chauth.

Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all your come true!

May the festival of Karwa Chauth fill your life with joy and happiness. Wish good health and prosperity to you are your family!

This is the festival of eternal love and devotion. Here’s wishing you and your husband, good health, wealth, and prosperous life ahead. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Love Laughter and Good Luck too...May this Karwa Chauth be super special for you. Happy Karwa Chauth

May the festival of Karwa Chauth brings hopes, smiles and good luck to your life! Have a blessed day!

May The Moon Light, Flood Your Life With, Happiness & Joy, Peace & Harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth

May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati Bring love and happiness into your marriage. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

May the goddess hear your prayers on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth. May your married life be filled with happiness and laughter. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth is all about a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with love and happiness!

Karwa Chauth 2021: Quotes

The key to a strong marriage is the capacity to give each other a break and to realize that it's not how the sweet similarities work together but to learn how the differences work together. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Marriage: Love is the reason. Lifelong friendship is a gift. Kindness is the cause. Till death do us part is the length. Happy Karwa Chauth.

The difference between an ordinary marriage and an extraordinary marriage is in giving just a little ‘extra’ every day, as often as possible, for as long as we both shall live. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Jab tak na dekhe chehra aapka, na safal ho ye tyohar humara, aapke bina adhura he jivan humara, jaldi aao dikhado apni surat, aur kar do Karwa Chauth safal humara.

There is no more lovely, friendly and charming relationship, communion or company than a good marriage.

Marriage is neither heaven nor hell, it is simply purgatory.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Messages

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Mutual admiration, enormous respect, equal attraction, and never-ending love. This is all that I want in our marriage forever. Happy Karva Chauth!

The mangal sutra will always remind you of me and the promises that bind us together. For you, I will always be there. Happy Karwa Chauth

The one charm about marriage is that it makes a life of deception absolutely necessary for both parties.

Marriage is a series of desperate arguments people feel passionately about.

There is no greater excitement than to support an intellectual wife and have her support you. Marriage is a partnership in which each inspires the other, and brings fruition to both of you.

The difference between a great marriage and an extraordinary marriage is life-long friendship and never-ending love. Happy Karva Chauth!

May Goddess Parvati fulfil all your wishes and get a loving husband like Lord Shiva. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth is meant to celebrate the goals and achievements that fill your life with happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

You are my greatest love and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to keep you happy. I will always be true to you. Happy Karwa Chauth!

The sindoor adorns on the head of every woman. May it stay forever there. Have a blessed and Happy Karva Chauth!

A great marriage is not when everything is perfect about us. A great is when we try to make everything nearly perfect while enjoying the differences existing between us. Have a happy and blessed Karva Chauth!

Stay together forever, never apart. Maybe in distance but never in heart. Wishing you a very happy Karwa Chauth!

May you get a partner who stands by you in every high and low ad loves you with all his heart. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Hope this day strengthens the Bond of love between you two. Happy Karwa Chauth

Karva Chauth is not only an age-old tradition but confidence which a loving and doting wife has in her faith, love, and care for her husband.

On This Blessed Night, May The Jingling Of Churis, Fill Your Life With Good Luck, The Twinkling Of Payal, Announce Your Love For Him. Happy Karwa Chauth

A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person, and Karwa Chauth helps one retain that strength.

The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time. You are lucky to have the right woman by your side!

Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife.

May the two of you always stay together happily and love each other. Wishing you a very happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth 2021: Greetings

The difference between a great marriage and an extraordinary marriage is life-long friendship and never-ending love. Happy Karva Chauth!

Cheers to all the women who observe fast on this occasion of Karwa Chauth for the long and prosperous life of their husband. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Embrace your inner goddess on this auspicious day! Happy Karwa Chauth to all!

May the magic of Karwa Chauth brings happiness in your life and all your dream come true!

May the blessed light of the moon bring lots of happiness, peace and harmony to your relationships. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Wishing you glorious, happiness-filled moments with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth!

May you and your partners bond grow stronger with each passing day. May your life be filled with love, goodwill and prosperity!

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of our marriage and your long life. I promise you will remember this one for the rest of your life. Happy Karva Chauth

Karwa Chauth is meant to celebrate the goals and achievements that fill your life with happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May you live a long life and may we always love each other till eternity! Happy Karwa Chauth my beloved!

Here is wishing you love, laughter and good luck on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! Wishing you all the happiness on this special day!

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of our marriage and your long life. I promise you will remember this one for the rest of your life. Happy Karwa Chauth

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv