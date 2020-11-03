Karwa Chauth, a representation of eternal and undying love between husband and wife, is being celebrated on the fourth day of the Kartik month.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by women in India, especially in the northern parts of the country. It is an annual one-day festival, where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the ‘well-being’ and ‘longevity’ of their husbands. Some Sikh women also celebrate this festival. The festival is celebrated across the northern states of India including states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Historically, Karwa Chauth was celebrated as a prayer for the long life of soldiers in the war, and by extension, today refers to the long life of a married husband. Besides married women, unmarried women also observe fast for their fiances or future husbands by observing the Karwa Chauth fast.

Wishes

1. Here are some lovely wishes, messages and greetings to mark the day!

2. Let's celebrate this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth with happiness and joy! May Goddess Parvati showers her blessings upon you are your family!

3. May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati Brings love and happiness into your marriage. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

4. Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all your come true!

5. May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with love, peace happiness, good health and wealth. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Messages

1. Karwa Chauth is meant to celebrate the goals and achievements that fill your life with happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

2. May your relationship gets stronger and may you love each other till eternity! Have a wonderful Karwa Chauth!

3. May the magic of Karwa Chauth brings happiness in your life and all your dream come true!

4. May God Shiva and Goddess Parvati hear your prayers and bless your marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth!

5. May the two of you always stay together happily and love each other. Wishing you a very happy Karwa Chauth!

Greetings

1. May you get a partner who stands by you in every high and low ad loves you with all his heart. Happy Karwa Chauth!

2. Spark your married life this Karwa Chauth with exotic gifts and pleasantries. May you have a super special day!

3. Cheers to all the women who observe fast on this occasion of Karwa Chauth for the long and prosperous life of their husband. Happy Karwa Chauth!

4. Wishing you glorious, happiness-filled moments with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth!

5. May the moonlight flood your life with happiness and joy, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth!

