Happy Kartik Purnima 2020: Every year, Karthik Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha in the Karthik month of the Hindu calendar.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On the full moon day of the Karthik month, Karthik Purnima is celebrated. The full moon of Kartik month has special significance in Hinduism. In all 12 months, Kartik month is considered to be best for spiritual and physical energy accumulation in the scriptures. According to the Gregorian calendar, Kartik Purnima falls in the month of November every year. This time Karthik Purnima is on November 30, 2020.

According to religious belief, on the date of Kartik Purnima, Lord Shiva killed a demon named Tripurasura, which pleased the gods and Lord Vishnu gave the name Tripurari to Shiva which is one of the many names of Shiva. In the joy of the slaughter of Tripurasura, all the gods descend from heaven and celebrate Diwali in Kashi. Celebrate Karthik Purnima by sharing these wishes, quotes, greetings and messages.

Wishes

1. May On This Poornima Night All The Blessings Of Moon Showers Upon You!

2. May the blessing moon today make your mind peaceful, May the showers of happiness comes to you in the form of heavenly rays of moon Accept My Wishes of Kojagiri Poornima.

3. Karthik Purnima Ka Chaand Sabase Sundar Hota Hai, Aur Sabase Jyaada aasheervaad Deta Hai. Aasha Hai Is Raat Aap sabhi Par, chandrama Ka bharapoor Aasheervaad barase..Happy Karthik Purnima.

4. Wish You Happy Kartik Purnima and I Pray to God for Your Prosperous Life. May You Find All The Delights of Life and All Your Dreams Come True.

5. May today the blessing moon today make your mind peaceful My Wishes of Karthik Poornima 2020!

Greetings

1. Let God Answer Your Prayers, Let Your Wisdom Make You Perform Well. Happy Karthik Purnima

2. Be Grateful Towards Who Met You With Yourself Wishes On Karthika Purnima. Happy Kartik Poornima 2020.

3. Happy Karthik Purnima! We wish this auspicious festival brings happiness and merriment to all of you, may Goddess Lakshmi bless with good fortune and happiness!

4. Today is the day to be grateful towards whom you learn from Wishes on Kartik Purnima. Happy Kartik Purnima 2020.

5. Let Prayers Be Answered to the Fullest, May Your Smiles Remain Always. Happy Kartik Purnima

Whatsapp and Facebook messages

1. May On This Pornima Night, All The Blessings Of Moon Showers Upon You Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2020!

2. On the night of the Full moon i.e, Poornima 2020, Goddess Laxmi will come and will ask you Kojagiri and will give you blessings and property to you and your family.

3. Karthik Purnima Ka Chaand Sabase Sundar Hota Hai, Aur Sabase Jyaada aasheervaad Deta Hai. Aasha Hai Is Raat Aap sabhi Par, chandrama Ka bharapoor Aasheervaad barase..Happy Karthik Purnima

4. Aasha Hai Ki Karthik Purnima Ka Utsav De Aapako jeevan Mein khushahaali Aur samrddhi. Lekar Aae Yah Din Ma Lakshmi Ka Aasheervaad Aur Pyaar, Bahut Bahut Shubh Ho Aapake Lie Yah tyohaar..Happy Karthik Purnima

5. May on this Poornima night all the blessings of Moon Showers Upon you! Happy Karthik Purnima.

Posted By: Srishti Goel