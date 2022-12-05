Happy Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

THE AUSPICIOUS occasion of Kannada Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated in parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on December 05. It is celebrated annually on the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during the Hindu month of Margashirsha. This day is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and the Trayodashi Tithi will begin from 05:57 AM on December 05 to 06:47 AM on December 06, as per Drikpanchang. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, we bring you wishes and quotes to share with your family and friends.

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes

I wish you a very happy and blessed Hanuman Jayanti. I wish you a happy and contented life by following Bajrang Bali's teachings and footsteps.

With the blessings of Lord Hanuman, may you shine bright in life and achieve all your goals and make your dreams a reality.

Jai Shri Ram! Jai Bajrangbali! May Lord Hanuman give you peace, happiness and strength. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

I wish joy, harmony, and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family.

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Quotes

Jai Veer Hanuman. Jai Pawan Putra Hanuman. Wishing you all a very happy Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman bless you and your family during these difficult times. Wish you Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Kannada Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman is worshipped as a symbol of physical strength, perseverance, and devotion. May Lord Hanuman give you his strength, bless you with his perseverance and grant you the art of devotion as he had for Lord Rama. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Messages

Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

I wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti.