Happy Kajari Teej 2020: People across India will be observing Kajari Teej, which is also known as ‘Boorhi’ Teej, on August 6. Kajari Teej is observed on the third day of the dark lunar fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada and Shravan, also known as Sawan.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Teej of the common festivals in India and Nepal that is celebrated by women for the safety and long life of their husbands. The festival has a special significance to Lord Shiva and his Spouse Goddess Parvati and is of four types -- Haryali Teej, Sindhara Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

On Kajari Teej, people especially women, observe fast and worship Lord Shiva and his spouse Goddess Parvati for a long and healthy life of their life partners. Unmarried women also observe fast to find a worthy and good life partner. So as you celebrate Kajari Teej, here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share on this day:

Wishes:

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Kajari Teej!

May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity on the occasion of Kajari Teej. May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Kajari Teej!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil. Happy Kajari Teej!

May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Kajari Teej!

May your marriage be blessed by God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Kajari Teej!

May God Shiva and Goddess Parvati hear your prayers and bless your marriage. Happy Kajari Teej!

May the festival of Hartalika Teej fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Kajari Teej to all!

Teej is the last sign of love which can complete the love relation. As women are celebrating the strong bond of marriage, wishing you a good life of love and togetherness today and always. Happy Teej 2020!!

May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Teej!

Shayari:

Hariyali teej ka tyohaar hai Khushiyon ki bahaar hai Pedon par pade hai jhule Dilon mein sabke pyaar hai Kajari teej ki hardik badhai!!

Chandan ki khushboo, baadalon ki fuhaar, aap sabhi ko mubarak ho Ye Kajari teej ka tyohar. Happy Teej!!

Sawan laya hai teej ka tyohaar, Bula rahi hai aapko khushiyon ki bahaar Happy Teej!!

Aaya re aaya, Kajari Teej ka tyohar hai aaya, Sang mein khushiyan aur, Der sara payar hai laya, Kajari Teej ki der saari shubh kamnaiye.. Happy Kajari Teej 2020.

Messages:

May the magic of this Teej brings lots of happiness in your life. Happy Kajari Teej.

May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Kajari Teej.

May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Teej to all!

If Kajari Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Kajari Teej to all!

Here’s a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife? Happy Kajari Teej!

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma