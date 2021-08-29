Happy Janmashtami 2021: Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Shree Krishna, who was the ninth avatar of Lord Vishnu. He came down on Earth to eradicate all the evils, and his major role in Mahabharat taught every one of Dharam and Karam.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Janmashtami 2021 is around the corner, and preparations for the same is in full swing. By now, many Krishna temples have been decked up with lights, flowers, etc, while devotees who perform puja at home is busy decorating the swing of Bal Gopal. Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Shree Krishna, who was the ninth avatar of Lord Vishnu. He came down on Earth to eradicate all the evils, and his major role in Mahabharat taught every one of Dharam and Karam.

This year, Krishna Janmashtami 2021 will be celebrated on August 30, 2021. So ahead of the auspicious festival, we have brought you some warm wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your family and friends. Also, you can use them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Janmashtami 2021 Wishes

May lord Krishna show you the way in your life as He showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra.- Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your Makhan- Mishri with all your worries & sorrow.

May you find all the delights of life? May your all dreams come true? My best wishes will always be with you

Happy Janmashtami, May Lord Krishna showers all his blessings on you. May you get lots of happiness in life

I wish you Happy Janmashtami and I pray to God for your prosperous life

Like Lord Krishna killed wicked and restored Dharma, take a pledge to walk on the path of righteousness and Dharma. I pray to Lord Krishna to bestow you with great strength and positivity to get success in all your endeavours. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna Bless you with love, peace and prosperity on this Janmashtami. Wish you a very auspicious Janmasthmi to you and your family!

May this Janmashtami bring happiness, love and enlightenment to your life. Happy Janmashtami!

Today is the day of love and happiness, the day of Lord Krishna’s birth. Let's all celebrate the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami and seek his blessings. Happy Janmashtami!

Jai Shri Krishna! Lord Krishna was born today and on this day we can all invoke his powers and find his grace and blessings. Radhe Radhe! Happy Krishnashtami 2021!

Jai Shri Krishna! Wishing you and your family a happy Janmashtami. May this Janmasthami, all your problems and sorrows vanish, and you find happiness, joy, and good health. Radhe Radhe!

Wishing you a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami festival. Jai Shri Krishna!

May you and your family prosper with the blessings of the divine Lord Krishna.

On this Janmashtami may all your wishes come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones!

Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna… Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare… Wishing you a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

Janmashtami 2021 Quotes

If you don’t fight for what you want; Don’t cry for what you lost.~The Bhagavad Gita

“Do everything you have to do,

But not with greed, not with ego,

Not with lust, not with envy but

with love, compassion, humility and devotion.” Happy Janmashtami!

"You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction."

“Experience cold or heat, pleasure or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently."

“It is better to live your own destiny imperfectly than to live an imitation of somebody else’s life with perfection.”

“Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening, is happening for the good. Whatever will happen will also happen for the good. “ So, stay positive and do your Karma."

When you love God, you love everything. Beyond Illusion and doubt."

“Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power, and morality.” - Srila Prabhupada, Bhagavad Gita 18.78

“The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice.”

"The Supersoul, the Supreme Personality of Godhead, is the source of light." - Bhagavad Gita 13.18, Srila Prabhupada

"Krishna appears in this material world in His original eternal form, with two hands, holding a ?ute. He appears exactly in His eternal body, uncontaminated by this material world." - Bhagavad Gita 4.6, Srila Prabhupada

Janmashtami 2021 Messages

Everything happens for a reason. If things are going good, you are lucky and if not, it's Krishna’s wish. Hare Krishna! Happy Janmashtami.

The day has come when we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Balgopal and seek his blessings in our lives. Let’s raise our voice and say with full vigour- Hathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki! Shubh Krishna Ashtami! Happy Janmasthami 2021!

Celebrate Lord Krishna birthday on Shri Krishna Ashtami or Sri Krishna Jayanti. Greet your friends with Shuvo Janmasthami and Gokul ashtami greetings. Spread love, devotion and compassion taught by Lord Krishna to all his devotees.

Let’s celebrate Lord Krishna’s birthday with full zest and vigour. Celebrate the auspicious Krishna Jayanti with Makhan and Mishri. Happy Gokul Ashtami!

May this Shri Krishna Janmashtami fill your life with happiness and remove all the hatred from your heart. Shubh Janmashtami!

May the Natkhat Gopala fill your life with happiness, peace and abundance. Let his teachings inspire your actions and you reach your ultimate goal in life. A very happy Krishna Janmashtami to you!

May the cute pranks of Little Krishna instil compassion and love in you. Sending you my heartfelt Krishna Janmashtami wishes to bestow the blessings of Lord Krishna. Happy Janmashtami!

Let’s celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday and submit our life to the Almighty. May his blessings shower on you and your family. Happy Gokul ashtami!

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I pray to Lord Krishna to bless you with happiness and prosperity. Wish you a very Happy Janmashtami to you and your family!

Let there be love, happiness and laughter with Murl Manohar’s blessings. Wishing you and your family a Shubh Krishnashtami. Happy Sree Krishna Jayanti 2021!

It’s a day when Makhan Chor is born. May this day he steal all your worries and bless you with the sweetness of makhan and Mishri in life. A very Happy Janmashtami to you!

Janmashtami festival is a day of joy, love and devotion. Devote yourself to Lord Krishna and get all your desires fulfilled. Krishna Janmasthami wishes to you and your family!

May Krishna Janam on this day fill your life with eternal joy. Celebrate the Janmashtami day with love and devotion. Happy Janmashtami to you and your family!

Janmashtami 2021 Greetings

May Murli Manohar continues to bestow health and prosperity on your family, and may you find peace in Lord Krishna. Happy Janmashtami!

Today is the auspicious occasion when Lord Krishna is born to fight against inhumanity and save Dharma. Let’s celebrate Krishna Janmashtami and follow his great teachings.

May you find love on this Krishna Janmashtami and Gopis may shower their blessings on you. Shubh Janmasthami!

May naughty Nandalal give you infinite reasons to be happy and cheerful. Happy Krishna Janmashtami day!

May Lord Krishna take all your sorrows and bestow happiness and prosperity on you. Wishing you a great Janmashtami festival!

The day of love and fortune has come. Let’s celebrate the great day of the Janmashtami festival and worship Lord Krishna of Gokuldham! Shubh Krishna Ashtami!

May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. May Radha’s love teaches not only how to love but to love eternally. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May the blessings of Lord Krishna fill your life with Happiness and Virtues on this Krishna Janmashtami.

