Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020: The festival of Janmashtami is widely celebrated across the country and more predominantly in northern India and Maharashtra.

Happy Janmashtami 2020: Observed in the month of Bhadrapad, people across India will be celebrating Janmashtami on August 11 this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country today (Wednesday). The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, of the Great Trinity of Hinduism. Also known as Gokulashtami, the festival of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated in the month of Bhadrapada.

The festival of Janmashtami is widely celebrated across the country and more predominantly in northern India and Maharashtra. Special poojas were organised on this day to honour Lord Krishna. On Janmashtami, people worship ‘Bal Gopal’, the childhood form of Lord Krishna, and offer him Prasad and bhog. Idols of Bal Gopal are washed like a child and placed in a cradle. Devotees also observe fast on this day to impress Lord Krishna and seek his blessings.

Janmashtami is hugely celebrated in India. However, this time you won’t be able to celebrate that much because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and thus you are advised to stay at home. But don’t worry, you can still wish your friends and family on this auspicious day by sending them some cute messages and quotes to celebrate the joy of Janmashtami:

Janmashtami Wishes and Greetings:

May Lord Krishna always be with you and protect you and your loved ones.” Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna give you strength and inspire you to face all problems in life with great courage. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Let there be love and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna's blessings. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you happiness on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami!

Lord Krishna will give you the courage to fight with hardships in life. Happy Janmashtami!

Let your life be filled with love and laughter with Lord Krishna's blessings. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna give you lots of happiness on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami!

Quotes:

"The message of the Gita is to be found in the second chapter of the Gita where Lord Krishna speaks of the balanced state of mind, of mental equipoise"

"I enter into each planet, and by My energy, they stay in orbit. I become the moon and thereby supply the juice of life to all vegetables"

"The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice"

"The secret of karma yoga which is to perform actions without any fruitive desires is taught by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad-Gita"

"It is better to perform one’s own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations one is born with, a person never comes to grief"

"Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently"

Messages and Greetings:

Let there be love, happiness and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna’s blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna come to your house this Janmashtami and light the lamp of happiness! Happy Janmashtami!

May the brave deeds of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem with the knowledge that he will always be with you. Jai Shri Krishna!

On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your maakhan and mishri along with all your worries & sorrow

May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace, and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Images and Photos:

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma