Happy Janmashtami 2020: On a special occasion, parents have shared some adorable pictures of their kids as Radha-Krishna. Have a look.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk:

On the Occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, parents have dressed up their kids like Radha and Krishna to celebrate the festival. Krishna is one of the most iconic child figures in Indian Mythology. People pray Lord Krishna and follow his teachings from Bhagwat Gita. To make their kids look charming like Sri Krishna, parents dressed-up their kids like him on this auspicious day. Here are some adorable pictures of children shared by the parents with Jagran.

The kid is seen wearing off-white coloured dhoti along with a dupatta tied on his waist. He looks so adorable, and his smile is a cherry on top.

This little Krishna grabs all the attention, his expression makes him even cuter.

Well, the youngest out of all the Krishna's, this kid looks so enchanting and delightful.

For all the Krishna's out there, no one can beat this extravagant Radha. She looks so charming and beautiful that no one can take off their eyes from her.

This hundred million dollar smile added feathers to the Krishna attire. This picture could be captioned as 'Janmashtami Perfect'.

Posted By: Srishti Goel