Happy International Youth Day 2021: Here we are with some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to family and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Youth Day 2021 is celebrated to create awareness and highlight the problems faces by the youths across the globe. This special day was initiated by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon to the UN General Assembly. In 1999, the United Nations decided to commemorate this special day on August 12 annually.

International Youth Day is celebrated through campaigns, events, concerts, etc, to highlight the socio-political and socio-economic issues youths are facing. This year the theme of this special day is "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health". According to the UN, this year's theme highlights the need for "inclusive support mechanisms that ensure youth continue to amplify efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life while integrating biodiversity in the transformation of food systems."

As the world is celebrating International Youth Day, here we are with some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to family and friends. Also, to mark the day you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

International Youth Day 2021 Wishes

Life starts when you start believing in yourself…. So before anything else, start believing in yourself and the world will believe you….. Warm wishes on International Youth Day.

Let us cheer to the cheerful years, times to create beautiful memories in life and times to do chase the unattainable…. Sending lots of wishes on International Youth Day to you.

On the occasion of International Youth Day, promise yourself to become a responsible youth…. to work for the development and brighter future of the country. May you always shine bright!!

The vigour and power of youth are unmatched. Make the most of this time for the good of your family and your country. Sending best wishes on International Youth Day to you.

Everything has a beautiful ending….. If it is not beautiful then it is not the ending….. So keep working hard until you experience a beautiful ending…. Wishing you a very Happy International Youth Day.

Youth is energetic, hopeful, fearless, smart and determined…. Youth is the future of a country…. Youth is making the impossible possible…. Celebrate this amazing phase on International Youth Day.

International Youth Day is a reminder that you are competent, smart, strong and motivated to do things you want…. Never surrender to situation…. Best wishes on this wonderful day!!!

The energy and talent of the youth of our country are unmatched. We all are hopeful that with your efforts, you are going to lead our nation to new heights. Happy International Youth Day.

Youth symbolizes high energy, positivity and spirit to make things happen. Wishing you a very Happy International Youth Day…. May you are blessed with all of these!!!

The youth are the young guns of the country who are going to bring the new change to lead a new transformed life for the better. Warm wishes to you on International Youth Day!!

The attitude and approach of the youth of the nation is the reflection of the future. So always be positive in life and live it with happiness and hope. Wishing you a very Happy International Youth Day.

International Youth Day 2021 Quotes

In youth, we run into difficulties. In old age, difficulties run into us. – Beverly Sills.

Older men declare war. But it is the youth that must fight and die. – Herbert Hoover

Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. – APJ Abdul Kalam

Youth is not a time of life; it is a state of mind; it is a matter of the will, quality of the imagination, the vigour of the emotions. – Samuel Ullman

A few heart-whole, sincere, and energetic men and women can do more in a year than a mob in a century. – Swami Vivekananda

My faith is in the younger generation, the modern generation, out of them will come my workers! – Swami Vivekananda

Youth offers the promise of happiness, but life offers the realities of grief. – Nicholas Sparks

Youth is in a grand flush, like the hot days of ending summer; and pleasant dreams thrall your spirit, like the smoky atmosphere that bathes the landscape of an August day – Donald G. Mitchell.

Everybody’s youth is a dream, a form of chemical madness. – F. Scott Fitzgerald

Youth smiles without any reason. It is one of its chiefest charms. – Thomas Gray

You are only young once, and if you work it right, once is enough. – Joe Lewis

Youth is happy because it has the capacity to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old. – Franz Kafka



International Youth Day 2021 Messages

“Wishing a very Happy Youth Day. Youth is the epitome of energy and hope and they are the ones who define the future for any country.”

“On the occasion of Youth Day, let us motivate and encourage our youth to be positive and happy in life. Happy Youth Day to all.”

“The occasion of Youth Day reminds us that without youth, no country has any growth and future. Warm wishes on Youth Day.”

“For a country to progress and prosper, it needs hard working, dedicated and discipline youth. Wishing a very Happy Youth Day.”

“Warm wishes on Youth Day…. Let us guide and support our youth because they are our tomorrow and our hope.”

“If the youth of a country is on the right track then the country is in safe hands…. Wishing a very Happy Youth Day.”

“When the high energies of youth are focused into the right direction there are brighter chances for the country to progress…. Happy Youth Day.”

Youth Is The Best Time Of Life And What You Make Of This Time Will Decide The Course Of Life For You. Happy International Youth Day

Today, We Are Celebrating All The Young At Heart, Vibrant In Mind, And Beautifully Youths All Over The World. Happy International Youth Day

Happy International Youth Day! Keep Inspiring, Keep Building Responsible Citizens. Promote A Simple And Healthy Lifestyle. Conserve Energy And Save The Earth.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv