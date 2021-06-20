Happy International Yoga Day 2021: Send these wishes, quotes and messages to your loved ones and encourage them for a healthy life.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Yoga Day 2021 is celebrated annually on June 21 to create the importance of Yoga in rejuvenating the body and mind, leading a person to a healthy lifestyle. Yoga provides mental and physical relaxation and also boosts resilience and strength. This year the theme of Yoga Day 2021 is 'Yoga for well-being'. This year too, no big event will be organised owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

As Yoga Day 2021 is around the corner, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your loved ones encouraging for a healthy lifestyle. Also, to mark this day, you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

International Yoga Day 2021 Wishes

Yoga is a Light, which once Lit, will Never Dim, the Better Your Practice, the Brighter the Flame. Happy International Yoga Day!

Yoga is Like Music. The Rhythm of the Body, The Melody of the Mind, and Harmony of the Soul Create the Symphony of Life. Happy International Yoga Day!

Yoga is not about Touching Your Toes. It’s about Unlocking Your Ideas about what You want, Where You Think You Can Go, And How will You Achieve when You get there. Happy International Yoga Day!

“A very Happy Yoga Day to you. Strengthen your body, mind and soul with the goodness of yoga for a better life.”

“Yoga is all about striking a balance in life and therefore, you must make it a part of your life. Warm wishes on International Yoga Day.”

“When you embrace yoga, you are accepting the good thing around you. Happy Yoga Day to you.”

“You have to work hard to bring good health and happiness in your life. Wishing a very Happy World Yoga Day.”

“Warm greetings on Yoga Day to you. Yoga is something that helps you bring freedom to your life. Practice yoga and stay blessed.”

“When you perform yoga, you establish a connection between your body and mind and become more aware of yourself. Happy Yoga Day to you.”

“Warm wishes on Yoga Day. Yoga is something that is possible for each one of us to do. Let us embrace it for a better life.”

“Starting your day with the goodness of yoga can give your life a wonderful makeover. A very Happy Yoga Day.”

“Yoga is the way to relax and rejuvenate. Yoga is the way to find yourself and connect. Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day.”

Yoga implies, Addition of Energy and subtraction of wasting energy, Strengthen the Beauty of Body, Mind, and Soul with Yoga.

Laughter Yoga Combines Laughter with Yoga Breathing Exercises

It is the Perfect Way to Laugh and get Exercise at the Same Time.

It Approaches Laughter as Body Exercise so it's Easy to Laugh even you are Depressed or in a Bad Mood.

!!Have a Laughing International Yoga Day!!

Nothing can be as best as Yoga which works as a toner of the body! It calms your body thereby keeping you away from a chaotic body. You can easily get de-stressed with Yoga Day! Happy International Yoga Day 2021!

Yoga gives us the lesson to cure what is fatal to be endured and to endure what you cannot cure. Wishing You Happy International Yoga Day!

Become friends with happiness and health with yoga and meditation. A very Happy International Yoga Day.

Yoga Allows You to Rediscover a Sense of Wholeness on Your Life,

Where you do not Feel like You are Constantly Trying to Fit Broken Pieces Together.

**Happy World Yoga Day**

You cannot always Control

What goes on Outside,

But you can Always Control

What Goes on Inside

"Best Wishes for International Yoga Day”

International Yoga Day 2021 Quotes

Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. — The Bhagavad Gita

The world is the gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong – Swami Vivekananda.

Yoga is the practice of quieting the mind. –Patanjali

Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. Changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, can help in well being. - Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

To perform every action artfully is yoga. - Swami Kripalu

Calming the mind is yoga. Not just standing on the head. –Swami Satchidananda

The study of asanas is not about mastering posture. It’s about using posture to understand and transform yourself. –B.K.S Iyengar

Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are. - Jason Crandell, author

If you are quiet enough, you will hear the flow of the universe. You will feel its rhythm. Go with this flow. Happiness lies ahead. Meditation is key. –Buddha

Many people are alive but don’t touch the miracle of being alive.

A photographer gets people to pose for him. A yoga instructor gets people to pose for themselves. - Terri Guillemets

You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.- Sharon Gannon, co-creator of Jivamukti Yoga Method

Anyone who practices can obtain success in yoga but not one who is lazy. Constant practice alone is the secret of success - Svatmarama, a yogic sage

There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature-the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.

Yoga is not a work-out, it is a work-in. And this is the point of spiritual practice; to make us teachable; to open up our hearts and focus our awareness so that we can know what we already know and be who we already are. - Rolf Gates, teacher and author

International Yoga Day 2021 Messages



If you can pose for a photograph, you can pose for yoga also. Take motivation and stay healthy. Happy international yoga day

Before you’ve practised, the theory is useless. After you’ve practised, the theory is obvious. Happy Yoga Day!

Yoga is the practice of quieting the mind

When the Breath Wanders the Mind also is Unsteady

But when the Breath is Calmed the Mind Too will be still, and the Yogi Achieves Long Life,

Therefore, one should learn to Control the Breath.

!!Happy International Yoga Day!!

The most important pieces of equipment you need for doing yoga are your body and your mind. Happy Yoga Day!

Yoga is the Setting of the Mind into Silence. When the Mind has Settled,

We are established in Our Essential Nature, Which is Unbounded Consciousness.

Our Essential Nature is Usually Overshadowed by the Activity of the Mind.

**Happy World Yoga Day**

Yoga is beneficial for health and Yoga is a virtuous yoga day for a disease-free life.

When you inhale, you are taking strength from God. When you exhale, it represents the service you are giving to the world. Wishing you a happy International Yoga Day.

Yoga is a Light, which, if you can lit once; will Never get Dimmed, the more you Practice, the Brighter the Flame will be. Happy International Yoga Day!

Yoga gives the Perfect platform to explore in deep about who you are.

Sun salutations can energize and warm you,

Even on the darkest,

Coldest winter day.

**Let this Yoga Day energize your life throughout the year**

Yoga Sets our Mind into Silence. With Yoga when the mind gets settled, we get drifted to our basic nature, the unbounded one which has essentially been overshadowed by the mind's activity! Happy World Yoga Day 2021!

It's not only about touching the feet or bending them down it's also about unlocking the idea about what you want from life! It helps you to understand where you can go! And the way of achieving that goal! Happy International Yoga day 2021!

Swasthya ki Raksha aur swasthya ko pana…. Ye dono tabhi sambhav hain jab aapne apne Jeevan mein yoga ko ek mahatvapurna sthaan diya hai….. International Yoga Day pe aapke aur aapke parivar ke liye sehatmand varsh ki kamna karta hu!!!

Yoga sirf chintan nahin hai, yoga manan hai, aasan hai, pranayama hai….. ye Jeevan ka aadhar bhi hai aur Jeevan ka margdarshak bhi…. International Yoga Day pe saath milkar vachan lein ki hum bhi yoga ko apne Jeevan mein apnayenge.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv