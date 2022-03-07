New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Women's Day is observed each year on March 8th to celebrate womanhood, their life accomplishments, and work. On this day, we honour women who have influenced our lives in some way, whether as a mother, wife, sister, or friends. On this particular day, women from different parts of the country take part in rallies, discussions, and different programs that are organized. The day also focuses on gender parity in society.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day 2022, we have brought you some amazing wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your family and friends. You can also use them as your Facebook and WhatsApp status to mark this day.

International Women's Day 2022: Wishes

You have faced hardships with bravery and resilience. You have disarmed your problems through your smile. You have concealed your worries in your heart. You are a strong woman indeed…Just enjoy this Day. Happy Women’s Day!

Had women not been there, life would have never been so beautiful and blessed…. Wishing a very Happy Women’s Day to one such woman who makes life so wonderful for me!!!!”

“May you touch new heights of success…. May you impress everyone with your professionalism and work…. Happy International Women’s Day to all the employees.”

“Everything that I know is all because of you….. You are the mother every kid wishes to have….. With all my heart, wish you Happy International Women’s Day mom."

"On this special day, I want to let you know how important you are in my life, and thank you for all the support you have extended in my life. Happy International women’s day."

“Women are never weak because God has made them strong in every sense. Warm wishes on Women’s Day to all the women.”

“There is nothing impossible in this world for a woman because she is born with the dedication to make everything possible. Happy International Women’s Day.”

“If you are a woman, you have no idea how precious and important you are. Take care of yourself. Happy International Women’s Day.”

We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead. Happy Women’s Day!

A woman in any form shall be celebrated and honoured, be it, a sister or a wife or a mother or any other form. Wishing you a Happy International Women’s Day!

A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. Happy Women’s Day!

There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.

International Women's Day 2022: Quotes

"We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back." - Malala Yousafzai

"A woman without a man is like a fish without a bicycle." - Irina Dunn

"There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself." - Hannah Gadsby

"The path from dreams to success does exist." - Kalpana Chawla

"First principle: never to let one's self be beaten down by persons or by events." - Marie Curie

"I decided I can't pay a person to rewind time, so I may as well get over it." - Serena Williams

"Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it." - Helen Keller

"I didn't know what I wanted to do, but I always knew the woman I wanted to be." - Diane Von Furstenberg

“A woman is like a tea bag: You can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.” –Eleanor Roosevelt

“Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” –Hillary Clinton

“The best protection any woman can have is courage.” –Elizabeth Cady Stanton

“Well-behaved women rarely make history.” –Eleanor Roosevelt

“To tell a woman everything she cannot do is to tell her what she can.” –Spanish Proverb

Here’s to strong women: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.” –Unknown

“A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.” –Coco Chanel

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” –Michelle Obama

“A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd; she is herself.” –Loretta Young

“Girls should never be afraid to be smart.” –Emma Watson

“There’s nothing a man can do that I can’t do better and in heels.” –Ginger Rogers

“Where there is a woman, there is magic.” –Ntozake Shange

“You were given this life because you are strong enough to live it.” –Unknown

“We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced.” –Malala Yousafzai

“I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world.” –Malala

“Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” –G.D. Anderson

“She overcame everything that was meant to destroy her.” –Rumi

“I’m tough, I’m ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay.” –Madonna

“She wasn’t looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword.” –Atticus

International Women's Day 2022: Messages

On International Women’s Day, I want to tell you that I respect you more than I love you because you have made such a remarkable difference to me and my life.

The life of a woman is full of challenges but you have faced them all with grace and dignity and today you are a woman of substance. Happy Women’s Day to my dearest wife.

I respect you more than I love you because you are the epitome of patience, love, dedication, and commitment... Love you always... Happy International Women’s Day.

You are the reason that I am a better person today... Thanks for all your love, support, and confidence in me... Best wishes on Women’s Day to you.

I really feel proud when I see that you are more serious about your career and life than me... I am truly blessed to have you... Happy Women’s Day to you.

Friendship is the most beautiful relationship and being friends with a woman is a blessing. Happy Women’s Day.

You were there when everyone had left to hold my hand, to offer me support and be my strength. Happy Women’s Day!

You are the strength, you are the inspiration, you are the power, you are the guidance…. You are the friend and you are the woman…. Happy Women’s Day to you!

The day you walked into my life, changed my life beautifully. I wish you all the happiness and smiles in this world because you are special. Happy Women’s Day to my wife.

I am blessed in every sense to be married to you because you have brought so much stability, peace and happiness in my life which is so precious. Happy Women’s Day!

Posted By: Ashita Singh