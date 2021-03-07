Happy International Women's Day 2021: As the special day is just a day away, we have brought you some amazing wishes, quotes, messages and greetings that you can share with your family and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on March 8, we observe International Women's Day, to celebrate the achievements of women in all the spheres, including social, political and cultural. This year the theme for Women's Day is 'Choose to Challenge', which means that until and unless we challenge our fears there will be no change in society. With challenge comes change, and we should keep challenging our thoughts and surrounding to carve our own niche.

As the special day is just a day away, we have brought you some amazing wishes, quotes, messages and greetings that you can share with your family and friends. Also, you can use them as your Facebook and WhatsApp status to mark this day.

International Women's Day 2021 Wishes

You have faced hardships with bravery and resilience. You have disarmed your problems through your smile. You have concealed your worries in your heart. You are a strong woman indeed…Just enjoy this Day. Happy Women’s Day!

We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead. Happy Women’s Day!

A woman in any form shall be celebrated and honoured, be it, a sister or a wife or a mother or any other form. Wishing you a Happy Women’s Day!

A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. Happy Women’s Day!

There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.

Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength. Happy Women’s Day!

There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. Wishing you a Happy Women’s Day!

Every Home, Every Heart, Every Feeling, Every Moment Of happiness is incomplete without you. Only you can complete this world. Happy Women’s Day Sister!!!

Women are inspirations for others in so many ways. They wonderfully manage both their personal as well as professional lives. Happy Women’s Day 2021!

There are so many times when we don’t really appreciate what women do for us. Here’s a big thanks to all the amazing women for their hard work and dedication. Happy Women’s Day!

A woman is one who walks in her own footsteps rather than following the direction shown by the crowd. Happy Women’s Day!

International Women's Day 2021 Quotes

“A woman is like a tea bag: You can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.” –Eleanor Roosevelt

“Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” –Hillary Clinton

“The best protection any woman can have is courage.” –Elizabeth Cady Stanton

“Well-behaved women rarely make history.” –Eleanor Roosevelt

“To tell a woman everything she cannot do is to tell her what she can.” –Spanish Proverb

Here’s to strong women: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.” –Unknown

“A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.” –Coco Chanel

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” –Michelle Obama

“A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd; she is herself.” –Loretta Young

“Girls should never be afraid to be smart.” –Emma Watson

“There’s nothing a man can do that I can’t do better and in heels.” –Ginger Rogers

“Where there is a woman, there is magic.” –Ntozake Shange

“You were given this life because you are strong enough to live it.” –Unknown

“We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced.” –Malala Yousafzai

“I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world.” –Malala

“Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” –G.D. Anderson

“She overcame everything that was meant to destroy her.” –Rumi

“I’m tough, I’m ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay.” –Madonna

“She wasn’t looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword.” –Atticus



International Women's Day 2021 Messages

You were there when everyone had left to hold my hand, to offer me support and be my strength. Happy Women’s Day!

You are the strength, you are the inspiration, you are the power, you are the guidance…. You are the friend and you are the woman…. Happy Women’s Day to you!

The day you walked into my life, changed my life beautifully. I wish you all the happiness and smiles in this world because you are special. Happy Women’s Day to my wife.

I am blessed in every sense to be married to you because you have brought so much stability, peace and happiness in my life which is so precious. Happy Women’s Day!

On International Women’s Day, I want to tell you that I respect you more than I love you because you have made such a remarkable difference to me and my life.

The life of a woman is full of challenges but you have faced them all with grace and dignity and today you are a woman of substance. Happy Women’s Day to my dearest wife.

I respect you more than I love you because you are the epitome of patience, love, dedication and commitment... Love you always... Happy Women’s Day.

You are the reason that I am a better person today... Thanks for all your love, support and confidence in me... Best wishes on Women’s Day to you.

I really feel proud when I see that you are more serious about your career and life than me... I am truly blessed to have you... Happy Women’s Day to you.

Friendship is the most beautiful relationship and being friends with a woman is a blessing. Happy Women’s Day.

