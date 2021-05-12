Happy International Nurses Day 2021: Here are some warm wishes, quotes and messages you can send to Nurses to thank them.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world, along with the doctors, nurses have become 'hero' for doing a selfless job in saving and curing the patients. They have been a great support to the medical staff in taking care of patients like a mother for ages. So to honour them, every year on May 12, we celebrate International Nurses Day to thank their efforts. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of the world's most famous nurse, Florence Nightingale. Known as 'The Lady with the Lamp', she was a social reformer and a statistician. She rose to fame while serving as a trainer and manager of nurses during the Crimean War.

As the special day is here, let's thank all the nurses who are serving round the clock amid such challenging times, putting their lives at risk. Here are some warm wishes, quotes and messages you can send to them on International Nurses Day 2021. Also, to mark this day, you can share these quotes on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

International Nurses Day 2021 Wishes

Happy Nurses Day to all the wonderful nurses of the world! The dedication you show towards your job is marvellous and praiseworthy.

Thanks for taking such good care of people on the most difficult days of their life. Thanks for your unconditional services and patience. International Nurses Day 2021

Wishing Happy Nurses Day to our modern days Florence Nightingale! Thank you for blessing us with your love and care.

May all the care and kindness you give to others come back to warm your heart. Happy Nurses Day to you.

Happy Nurses Day to all the nurses who take the front rows in the battles against epidemics like the true warriors! Our respect to you!

Your tender care, love, and understanding have made a difference in the lives of so many. Hope you have the same smiling day as you make for others. Nurses Day 2021

Happy Nurses Day to an amazing nurse! Thank you for sacrificing most of your weekends on the patients instead of going to movies!

To the nurses who give so much of themselves to others every day. International Nurses Day 2021

Thank you so much for bringing hope into this hopeless world and nursing the infected society with your love and care. Happy Nurses Day!

Even though your contribution deserves to be celebrated, allow us to show our gratitude towards your service on this special occasion. Happy Nurses Day!

Happy Nurses Day to You! You Have My Heartfelt Respect and Gratitude.

Every nurse is an angel with a key to a healthy community. Happy Nurses Day!

Happy Nurses Day to the cutest and caring nurse ever born in this world. You’re an angel in human form.

You inflame the hope within us and light up the world with your care and service. Happy Nurses Day!

Greetings to you on International Nurses Day. Your care is truly exceptional. Thank You for doing all that you do.

International Nurses Day 2021 Quotes

A nurse will always give us hope, an angel with a stethoscope - Carrie Latest

To be ‘in charge’ is certainly not only to carry out the proper measures yourself but to see that everyone else does so too.-Florence Nightingale

Constant attention by a good nurse may be just as important as a major operation by a surgeon - Dag Hammarskjold, Diplomat

Caring is the essence of nursing - Jean Watson

God appoints our graces to be nurses to other men’s weaknesses - Henry Ward Beecher

No man, not even a doctor, ever gives any other definition of what a nurse should be than this – ‘devoted and obedient'. This definition would do just as well for a porter. It might even do for a horse. It would not do for a policeman.-Florence Nightingale

Wise and humane management of the patient is the best safeguard against infection.-Florence Nightingale

Rather, ten times, die in the surf, heralding the way to a new world, than stand idly on the shore.- Florence Nightingale

Live life when you have it. Life is a splendid gift – there is nothing small about it.-Florence Nightingale

The very first requirement in a hospital is that it should do the sick no harm.-Florence Nightingale

And what nursing has to do in either case, is to put the patient in the best condition for nature to act upon him.-Florence Nightingale

If a nurse declines to do these kinds of things for her patient, ‘because it is not her business’, I should say that nursing was not her calling.-Florence Nightingale

Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription - Val Saintsbury

Let whoever is in charge keep this simple question in her head (not, how can I always do this right thing myself, but) how can I provide for this right thing to be always done?-Florence Nightingale

International Nurses Day 2021 Messages

Nursing Is Not an Easy Job and Those Who Dedicate Their Whole Lives in This Profession Must Be Respected and Celebrated! Happy International Nurses Day 2021!

Happy Nurses Day to All the Wonderful Nurses of the World! The Dedication You Show Towards Your Job Is Marvellous and Praiseworthy.



You Touch Lives With Care in All That You Do. Thank You, Nurses.

Nursing is not an easy job and those who dedicate their whole lives to this profession must be respected and celebrated! Happy Nurses Day!

We salute all the nurses for their dedication and struggle. Happy Nurses Week to all the nurses.

Dear, the way you have vowed to nurture the world with your empathy, kindness, and humanity is beyond all the praises! Happy Nurses Week!

Nurse’s day is a reminder about nurses amazing contributions every day. Happy Nurses Day 2021!

You are constantly overloaded with work and, too often, under-appreciated. Thank you to all the nurses for your care and compassion.

You’re are the one who made it possible to live in a safe, sound and happy world by providing us with care and love. Happy Nurses Week!

Taking a Moment to Express Our Utmost Gratitude, Respect, and Love for All the Nurses of Our Society Who Always Serve Us Diligently. Happy International Nurses Day.

Happy Nurses Day to the healthcare workers! You are our actual superstars.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear nursing caps! Happy Nurses Week to those heroes.

Happy Nurses Day! Your kind smile is enough to cure all the diseases of the world! So always put a big smile on your face!

Heartfelt thanks and happy nurse’s day wishes to you. This Covid-19 pandemic proved your worth again.

The sacrifices you make for changing the world into a better place may not always be acknowledged and appreciated, but you deserve it all. So, we want to thank you for all you do. Happy Nurses Week!

May all the kindness and care you show to the others come back hundredfold to you. Happy Nurses Day!

I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the kindness, empathy, and endless love! Happy Nurse Day!

