International Mother Language Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

EVERY YEAR on February 21, people across the world celebrate International Mother Language Day. This day is celebrated to promote the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity in the country. It is also celebrated with pride and honour by remembering the historical language movement and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in Bangladesh in 1952. It is also known as 'Matribhasha Diwas' and is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm across the globe.

The 24th edition of International Mother Language Day will focus on the theme 'multilingual education - a necessity to transform education.' The event will be organised by UNESCO on February 21 and will explore and debate the potential of multilingualism to transform education from a lifelong learning perspective and in different contexts. As this special day is here, we bring you some wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family.

We must teach science in the mother tongue. Otherwise, science will become a highbrow activity. It will not be an activity in which all people can participate.