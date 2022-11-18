International Men's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

INTERNATIONAL MEN's Day is observed on November 19 annually to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts and contributions of men in society. Commemorated by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, History Professor at the University of West Indies on November 19, 1999, to celebrate the birth anniversary of his father, this day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the world.

The theme for International Men's Day 2022 is “Helping Men and Boys". On this special day express your gratitude towards men by sharing some heartfelt wishes and quotes and make their day.

International Men's Day 2022: Wishes

You have showered us with love and shown us the way forward. It is time we do the same for you and be a positive force in your life. I wish you a Happy International Men’s Day.

God made men for a reason and allows us to appreciate their existence. Happy International Men’s Day 2022.

Thank you for simply being you. Let us celebrate you on this International Men’s Day and every day beyond. I wish you a happy International Men’s Day 2022.

To all the men out there, without you, we are incomplete. Thank you for being a part of our lives. Let us celebrate you for all the value you add to our life. Happy International Men’s Day 2022.

International Men's Day 2022: Messages

International Men's day also promotes Gender Equality and sets a reminder to strive for positive relations across the entire gender spectrum. Happy International Men's Day!

You are the rock in our lives - The best husband, father, brother and son we could ever wish for. Today, we celebrate you. Happy Men's Day.

To the men who are not afraid to be vulnerable, the men who support women in their lives, the men who fight discrimination, the men who are allies, we honour and love you. Happy International Men's Day!

I wish all the men in my life a happy, incredible and fulfilling life. You are loved and appreciated today and always. Happy International Men's Day!

You have always been there for me like a strong pillar, and that is what you make so special. I appreciate you today and always. Happy International Men's Day!

International Men's Day 2022: Quotes

"A great man is a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition's night, an inspiration and a prophecy." - Robert Green Ingersoll

"The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good." - Samuel Johnson

"The first step to being a good man is this: You must deeply feel the burden of the stones someone else is carrying." - Mehmet Murat İldan

"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society." - BR Ambedkar

"Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value." - Albert Einstein

"The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection." - Thomas Paine