New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Men’s Day is celebrated on around the world on November 19 to focus on men’s health, improving gender relations, highlights male role models and to recognise the positive role they play in building up families as well as communities.

It is also an opportunity to recognise men who break the stereotypes related to traditional manifestations of masculinity, such as gay and bisexual men, transgender, or masculine non-binary people.

International Men’s Day is a special day to recognise the sacrifices and contributions of a son, husband, fiance, grandfather and others. This year the theme is “Better health for men and boys.” Last year, the Men’s Day theme was “Making a difference for men and boys”.

On this day, people send greetings and wishes via WhatsApp, Facebook statuses, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike and other social media platforms to express their gratitude to the men who have played a pivotal role in their lives.

International Men’s Day 2020 SMS Wishes and Greetings

Thank you for keeping my faith in good men intact! You deserve nothing but the best. Happy International Men’s Day.

Men are a beautiful creation of god, but they are not perfect, so it’s normal that they have several errors. Happy International Men’s Day!

No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child. Happy International Men’s Day!

International Men’s Day 2020 Quotes

“Being male is a matter of birth. Being a man is a matter of age. But being a gentleman is a matter of choice.” - Vin Diesel

A good man would prefer to be defeated than to defeat injustice by evil means. – Sallust

A man does what he must – in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures – and that is the basis of all human morality - US President John F. Kennedy

A man must at times be hard as nails: willing to face up to the truth about himself…But he must also be tender. No weapon will breach the armor of a woman’s resentment like tenderness - Elisabeth Elliot

International Men’s Day 2020 WhatsApp and Facebook Messages

Wishing my wonderful dad a very Happy International Men’s Day. You are truly the man we would want every man to become because you are the one who defines an ideal man.

Shout out to all men out there who despite all odds and obstacles, paved ways for themselves in the over-ambitious world. May you get more strength and love. Happy International Men’s day!

There is no need for a man to use physical force to show the strength that he carries within him. It is a matter of facing challenges of life without fear. Happy International Men’s day!

A real man does not care about what others think about him, he does what is right and what will always do good to his family and loved ones. Happy International Men's Day.

On your day, I wish you to grow to be even smarter, and even more lovable. You are the strong pillar that holds your family and holds quite many responsibilities. Lots of love your way. Happy International Men’s day.

