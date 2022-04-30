New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on May 1, people observe International Labour Day, also known as Worker's Day with an aim to create awareness regarding the rights of workers and to acknowledge the hard work they do on a daily basis. International Worker's Day has its origins in the labour union movement. The day is observed in countries such as India, Cuba and China, and others.

Labour Day sheds light on past labour struggles of labours and workers’ rights violations. Several countries have declared May 1 as a holiday. In order to celebrate the hard work of labours and appreciate their dedication, people observe International Worker's Day.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, messages, and to share with your co-workers and friends. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Labour Day 2022: Wishes

Today is the day to honor those souls striving hard in life to make it worthwhile. Happy Labour Day!

The country will not be able to shine without workers like you. Wishing you a wonderful Labour Day.

Happy May day to you all. I take this opportunity to thank you all who work for our nation.

Sending our appreciation and respect to the workers of every field. Happy International Labour Day!

Let us save a day to honor you and your hard work. Enjoy your Labour Day.

Happy May day! I wish you all a great time with your family and friends.

Happy Labour Day 2022! It is a day to celebrate each other and to share happiness.

Happy labour day! Finally, your rest day has come. Enjoy the day because you deserve it.

Happy workers day to you all. I want to thank all the workers who make our everyday life so easy.

Happy May day. Please take a good rest today and do it your way.

Happy Internation Labour day to all the working people out there. Celebrate the day with your loved ones.

On this Labor Day, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish all employees a happy labour day with their families.

I’m writing to let everyone know how much effort the laborers put into us put in every day. Happy Labour Day!

May you be blessed with numerous blessings in your life. Sending you my best wishes on this May day.

Let us celebrate Labor Day and make the earth a better place for our kids. Happy Labour Day!

Happy Labour Day, everyone! May your day be as relaxing and enjoyable as you deserve!

This country continues to grow because of your efforts. Happy Labour Day, everyone!

Labour Day 2022: Messages

To all the workers of the nation, thanks for all your hard work. Happy Worker’s day to you all.

Wishing all of the honorable laborers a happy worker’s Day. They deserve good treatment, not just today, but every day!

Thank you so much for always giving your best to every work. Happy worker’s day!

Happy worker’s day, dear! All my best wishes to you. Enjoy your holiday the way you want.

Wishing a very happy worker’s day. As you have survived this year with your great willpower and hard work, you will do great in the future too.

Wishing every worker a very happy, prosperous, and joyous day on this special occasion!

Salute to all the workers who work tirelessly every day to bring peace and stability to their families and societies. Happy International Workers’ Day!

To all the good workers of this society, we humbly thank you for your continued service to the nation. Happy International Workers’ Day to you!

Dear workers, this day is for acknowledging your sacrifices and celebrating your contributions. So rest well and keep up your good work! Happy International Workers’ Day!

The respectable workers work all year long to meet their goals and develop society, so today is a well-deserved occasion for them. Happy International Workers’ Day!

Happy International Workers’ Day! Working tirelessly every day is an achievement itself, so every worker deserves to be celebrated on this special day!

Happy Worker’s Day! Let us take the opportunity to show respect on this occasion.

Happy International Workers’ Day to all the workers. I sincerely hope that today will be a comfortable day for you to enjoy the fruits of your labour!

Happy worker’s day! After a whole year of hard work, you deserve this holiday. I hope you have a fun day with your family and have lots of delicious food.

A worker is a valuable asset to any country. Today is the day to celebrate them. May everyone have a happy and successful Workers Day!

I wish you a wonderful worker’s day. Always keep in mind that hard effort will never fail you. Take some time to relax so you can get back to work with renewed vigor.

Because of your dedication and hard work, the world is a better place. Your efforts provide food for your family. I wish you a wonderful worker’s day.

Every country is ruled by workers. Today is International Workers’ Day.

This is the labor that runs and rules a country. Wishing all hardworking laborers a happy working day.

Labour Day 2022: Quotes

“The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it.” – Mother Teresa

“Without labour nothing prospers.” – Sophocles

“No human masterpiece has been created without great labour.” – Andre Gide

“Nothing ever comes to one that is worth having except as a result of hard work.” – Booker T. Washington

“Nothing will work unless you do” – Maya Angelou

Wishing a very happy May day. Thanks a lot for all your hard work.

Happy May day to you. I hope you have a blessed day with your close ones.

I wish you a very happy May day. Take a good rest so you can join the work more enthusiastically.

Happy May day to you. It wasn’t easy, but it really showed your dedication to work. We are really proud of you. Rest well and enjoy this day.

May the results of your effort bring happiness to everyone’s life. Wishing you a wonderful May Day.

