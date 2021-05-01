Happy International Labour Day 2021: Send these wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your friends and co-workers to mark May Day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Labour Day, also known as Worker's Day, is celebrated on May 1 every year across the globe. The day is observed to spread awareness among the people regarding the rights of workers and mark their achievements. Mainly observed in countries such as India, China and Cuba, this day has its origins in the labour union movement, the eight-hour movement. This year, the celebration will be a bit different as due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are not allowed to hold any march or protest. However, don't worry, we have a solution to your problem, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your friends and co-workers to mark May Day.

International Labour Day 2021 Wishes

Work is no disgrace; the disgrace is idleness. Happy International Worker's Day!

A worker is a creator and a great asset to every nation. Happy Workers’ Day

May everyone spends a joyful and prosperous May Day with their loved ones!

Celebrate workers; celebrate the existence and growth of every nation. Happy Workers’ Day!

Labour is the ladder through which human dignity and creative excellence are expressed. Happy Labour Day.

There is nothing laudable in work for work's sake. Happy Labour Day!

I wish you a very happy May day. Take a good rest so you can join the work more enthusiastically.

Work keeps at bay three great evils: boredom, vice, and need. Happy International Worker's Day!

One machine can do the work of fifty ordinary men. No machine can do the work of one extraordinary man. Happy International Labour Day!

Hard work will never fail you. Happy Labour Day.

Workers are the invisible backbone of a nation, as a nation is only able to stand strong because of them. Happy May Day to the workers!

True liberty lies in hard work. Rest has meaning in diligence. Happy Labour Day!

Physical labour not only does not exclude the possibility of mental activity but also improves and stimulates it. Happy International Labour Day!

Happy labour day! Wishing you a wonderful day with your loved ones.

Sending our appreciation and respect to the workers of every field. Happy Labour Day!

All my best wishes to you on this happy labour day. Have a good day!

Thank you so much for always giving your best to every work. Happy worker’s day!

Wishing a prosperous May Day to all the respectable labourers of the society. They deserve to be treated well not only today but every day of the year!

International Labour Day 2021 Quotes

“The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it.” – Mother Teresa

“Without labour nothing prospers.” – Sophocles

“No human masterpiece has been created without great labour.” – Andre Gide

“Labor Day is devoted to no man, living or dead, to no sect, race or nation.” – Samuel Gompers

“It is labour indeed that puts the difference on everything.” – John Locke

“All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Nothing ever comes to one that is worth having except as a result of hard work.” – Booker T. Washington

“Follow your passion, be prepared to work hard and sacrifice, and, above all, don’t let anyone limit your dreams.” – Donovan Bailey

“Genius begins great works. Labour alone finishes them.” – Joseph Joubert

“Nothing will work unless you do” – Maya Angelou

“Dare to be honest and fear no labour.” – Robert Burns

“As we celebrate Labor Day, we honour the men and women who fought tirelessly for workers’ rights, which are so critical to our strong and successful labour force.” – Elizabeth Esty

“Work isn’t to make money; you work to justify life.” – Marc Chagall

“Our labour preserves us from three great evils — weariness, vice, and want.” – Voltaire

International Labour Day 2021 Messages

He who labours diligently need never despair; for all things are accomplished by diligence and labour. Happy Labour Day!

All wealth is the product of labour. Happy International Labour Day!

This is a day for all the workers. Happy labour day to all the hardworking man and women.

Happy May Day to you all. I take this opportunity to thank you all who work for our nation.

Today is a day for you and your hard work! Let us celebrate the success and struggles of your working life. Wishing you a happy labour day!

To the makers of our nation, I wish you all a very Happy labour day! I’m really grateful to you.

Let us save a day to honour you and your hard work. Enjoy your Labor Day.

Happy May Day to our brothers and sisters, who shed blood, sweat and tears to provide us with their constant service every day!

Happy Labour Day to the workers of every field! The world is built on their contribution and all of them deserve equal respect from us!

Salute to all the workers who work tirelessly every day to bring peace and stability to their families and societies. Happy International Workers’ Day!

Our daily lives go smoothly standing upon the tireless work and service of the workers of various sectors. So Happy Labour Day to the heroes!

Happy labour day! Today is the day to celebrate your hard work. Thank you for all the dedicated work.

May Day bears significance to all the labourers of the world, as it is dedicated to their hard work and service. Happy May Day to them!

Happy worker’s day! After a whole year of hard work, you deserve this holiday. I hope you have a fun day with your family and have lots of delicious food.

Happy Worker’s Day! Let us take the opportunity to show respect on this occasion.

The respectable workers work all year long to meet their goals and develop society, so today is a well-deserved occasion for them. Happy International Workers’ Day!

Happy May day 2021! Your work, your sweat, your pain, everything counts. You deserve this celebration. Have a great day!

