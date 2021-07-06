Happy International Kissing Day 2021: Since most of you may not be able to meet your partners due to the coronavirus pandemic, here are a few quotes that you can send to make your partner feel special.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Kissing Day is celebrated every year today (July 6) to mark the importance of kisses in everyone's life. The first International Kissing Day was introduced in the United Kingdom in 2006 and was since then celebrated on July 6 every year. International Kissing Day aims to remind people of the simple pleasures associated with kissing, as opposed to kissing as mere social formality or prelude to sexual intercourse.

The day is observed to remind the simple pleasures and love of kissing as opposed to kissing as mere social formality or prelude to sexual intercourse. From a French kiss and a formal kiss on the cheek to a hello kiss or a goodbye kiss, today is the day to celebrate the relationship between two people. Since most of you may not be able to meet your partners due to the coronavirus pandemic, here are a few quotes that you can send to make your partner feel special.

International Kissing Day 2021 Wishes:

When words are not enough to express your feelings, kisses are the best way to say it all that your heart has…. Warm wishes on International Kissing Day.

On the special day of International Kissing Day, I promise you that I am going to kiss you all my life, each day to shower you with my love.

Life is too short and kisses are a must to make it a special one….. To my most special one, I am sending lots of love and kisses on International Kissing Day.

I don’t know any other way to tell you how much I love you because I know just one way to say it all, by kissing you. Happy International Kissing Day my love.

Kisses are a connection from soul to soul, heart to heart and International Kissing Day is the day to connect with the ones you love.

Kiss is the expression of love and love is the feeling you have for some special ones. Happy International Kissing Day.

Kiss is the magical formula infused with love, warmth and affection and every soul needs it to keep going. Happy International Kissing Day!

Starting my day with a kiss and ending it with a kiss is the definition of a perfect day for me. Wishing you a very Happy Kiss Day.

International Kissing Day 2021 Quotes:

A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous - Ingrid Bergman

Kiss me, and you will see how important I am. - Sylvia Plath

How far away the stars appear, and how far is our first kiss, and ah, how outdated my coronary heart. – William Butler Yeats

Make me immortal with a kiss. - Christopher Marlowe

You are always new, the last of your kisses was ever the sweetest - John Keats

It’s the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world. - Tahereh Mafi

Because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away. - Sarah Kay

Soul meets soul on lovers’ lips. – Percy Bysshe Shelley

