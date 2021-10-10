New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated annually on October 11 to empower the voices of the girl child and raise awareness on the importance of girls in society. This day was initiated by the Beijing Declaration in 1995 at the World Conference on Women in Beijing. The event started as a non-government programme, but later, it was adopted by UN General Assembly on December 19, 20211. This year the theme of International Day of the Girl Child is 'Digital generation. Our generation'.

As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some warm wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your beloved daughters in your family.

International Day of the Girl Child 2021: Wishes

“May this world become a safer and happier place for the girl children to live happily. Warm wishes on International Girl Child Day.”

“The occasion of International Girl Child Day reminds each one of us that girl child still needs our attention and extra care. Warm wishes on this day.”

“International Day of the Girls Child reminds us that it is our responsibility to give them the importance they deserve and work together for their happier lives.”

“A happy and healthy girl child with a safe and progressive environment is what we all dream for. Wishing a very Happy International Girl Child Day.”



“They have the power to reach where they want…. Respect them…. Save the girl child.”

“Blessed are those parents who are gifted with a girl child who is a bundle of joy and a ray of hope.”

“Let us make this International Day of the Girls Child more meaningful by giving the girl child a safe world to live in.”

“On the occasion of International Day of the Girls Child, let us recognize the rights of girls and also the problems they face around the globe to give them a better life, a better future.”

International Day of the Girl Child 2021: Quotes

Celebrate the birth of a girl child by planting 5 trees in your village-Narendra Modi

It is time that we all see gender as a spectrum instead of two sets of opposing ideals-Emma Watson

“A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give.”– Laurel Atherton

By empowering a woman, we empower a child. By educating a girl child, we make it possible for her to grow up to become an empowered woman-Winnie Byanyima

“It’s extraordinary to look into your baby girl’s face and see a piece of your flesh and your spirit.” – Unknown

We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women's voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored-Sheryl Sandberg

Every girl is beautiful. Sometimes it just takes the right guy to see it-Nicholas Sparks

“A daughter is a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous…full of beauty and forever beautiful…loving and caring and truly amazing.”–Deanna Beisser

A girl is an innocent playing in the mud, Beauty standing on its head, and Motherhood dragging a doll by the foot-Alan Beck

Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim-Nora Ephron

We've begun to raise daughters more like sons..but few have the courage to raise our sons more like our daughters-Gloria Steinem

"A girl child who is even a little bit educated is more conscious of family planning, health care and, in turn, her children's own education" - Azim Premji

I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life’s a bitch. You’ve got to go out and kick ass. – Maya Angelou

International Day of the Girl Child 2021: Messages

“You are truly blessed if you have been gifted a girl child because she has the aura to make your heart and home a happy place.”

She Can Make Hearts Melt and She Can Also Rule the World. Save Girl Child!!

“World will be a better place to live the day girl child is as happy as the other gender….. Let us work in synergy to make this dream come true…. Happy International Day of the Girls Child.”

“If you are gifted with a girl child then surely God loves you the most because she is a son who will stand with you always and also a daughter who will take care of you.”

The celebration of the #International Girl Child Day is marked to abolish all kinds of injustice and hatred against the daughters of the world globally.

“It has been long that girl child has been discriminated…. It has been long that they have been suffering….. Let us get their honour back and make it a Happy International Day of the Girls Child.”

“It is said that not everyone understands the importance of a girl child but those who do know that they are the choicest blessings of God.”

