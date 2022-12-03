Indian Navy Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

INDIAN NAVY Day is celebrated annually with great zeal and enthusiasm to recognise the efforts and achievements of the navy in Operation Trident. The special occasion is commemorated to raise awareness regarding the Indian Navy and will be celebrated on December 04, 2022, this year. To celebrate this day, we bring you amazing wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family.

Indian Navy Day 2022: Wishes

Indian Navy Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. A very Happy Navy Day

We are safe because we have our navy keeping us protected each and every moment…. Salute to our Navy and best wishes on Indian Navy Day.

We are a big nation, stretching from sea to land and with a navy that is so strong. Happy Navy Day!

It is the love for the nation and the people of the nation that inspires the Indian Navy to be such a strong and inspiring force. Happy Indian Navy Day!

Indian Navy Day 2022: Messages

Praying each day for the well-being of the ones who keep our waters safe. Happy Navy Day!

Indian Navy Day dependably helps us to remember all our saints who remain steadfast to protect us. Happy Indian Navy Day!

Let us celebrate Indian Navy Day by saluting all the women and men in the navy for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism.

On the occasion of Navy Day, we extend our warm wishes to our navy which is always there to protect us and our country from enemies. Happy Indian Navy Day!

Indian Navy Day 2022: Quotes

“To the men, families, and the loss of 1st Battalion, 5th Marines OIFII: You are the fabric of the red, white, and blue! You are in my heart forever.” - Donnelly Wilkes

“The Marine Corps is the Navy's police force and as long as I am President that is what it will remain. They have a propaganda machine that is almost equal to Stalin's.” - Harry S Truman

“Pain was their body's way of telling them that they'd pushed themselves to their limits -- which was exactly where they were supposed to be.” - Richard Marcinko

"The Navy is much more than a job; much more than service to the country. It is a way of life. It gets in your blood." - Albert F Pratt

“The soldier is the Army. No army is better than its soldiers. The Soldier is also a citizen. In fact, the highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country." - George S. Patton Jr.